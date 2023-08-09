  1. Skip to content
'Sugar Man' singer Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

11 minutes ago

Rodriguez was musically active in the 1970s but his story was made famous in a 2012 Oscar-winning documentary.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UxrG
Singer songwriter Sixto Rodriguez
Singer songwriter Sixto Rodriguez in the 1970sImage: Sony Pictures/Everett Collection/picture alliance

Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugarman," has died at age 81.

His granddaughter Amanda Kennedy confirmed the artist's passing on Wednesday and a statement was posted on his website Sugarman.org.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away" on Tuesday, the statement read.

Rodriguez's cause of Death was not provided.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/wmr (AFP, Reuters, AFP)

