Suez Canal: Ship blockage may be due to 'human errors'

The head of Egypt's Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, said Saturday that "technical or human errors" may be to blame for the grounding of a giant container ship in the crucial waterway.

Authorities are working to free the vessel, named the Ever Given, which has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday, blocking the shipping route in both directions.

Rabie told reporters that the ship could possibly be refloated by Sunday evening.

"We could finish today or tomorrow (Saturday or Sunday) depending on the ship's responsiveness" to tides, Rabie said. "We expect that at any time the ship could slide and move from the spot it is in."

Officials previously said strong gusts and a sandstorm had caused the ship to run aground. But Rabie said "weather factors were not the main reasons for the ship's grounding."

"There may have been technical or human errors."

Hundreds of ships delayed

The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam of more than 300 ships along the 193-kilometer (120-mile) canal, and caused major delays in the delivery of oil and other products. Some companies have even been forced to consider re-routing vessels around the southern tip of Africa.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Container ship still lodged in canal Efforts to dislodge the Ever Given, a 400-meter (1,300-foot) container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt since Tuesday, are ongoing as excavators remove sand and mud from the ship's bow while tugboats try to move it. Japanese owner Shoei Kisen has asked for forgiveness and said the job was proving "extremely difficult."

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Could take weeks to refloat Dislodging the ship is expected to take about a week, possibly longer, as news agency Bloomberg reported Friday. The Suez Canal Authority, which operates the waterway, has not provided an update on when the canal will be navigable once again. The container ship, which sails under Panamanian flag, is wedged diagonally across the vital transport link.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Hundreds of ships waiting Economic fallout began as soon as the Ever Given ran aground, with the price of crude oil fluctuating wildly. At least 200 vessels are backed up at both ends of the canal — at Port Said on the Mediterranean and Suez on the Red Sea — as well as in the canal itself, according to Lloyd's List, a data analyst specializing in container traffic.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Suez Canal (usually) saves ships time The Suez Canal, which separates the continent of Africa from the Middle East and Asia, is one of the busiest trade routes in the world, handling about 12% of all world trade. The passage saves ships some 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) of travel compared to the route around the southern tip of Africa.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway $10 billion in goods are blocked In addition to oil, consumer goods such as clothing, furniture and auto parts are transported through the canal. Richard Meade of Lloyd's List wrote on Twitter that westbound traffic was estimated to be worth about $5.1 billion (€4.3 billion) a day. Eastbound traffic is worth some $4.5 billion. This means that about $10 billion worth of goods are now blocked.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Russia, Saudi Arabia particularly affected "Every port in western Europe will feel the effects," said a spokesman for the Dutch port of Rotterdam, the EU's largest. Russia and Saudi Arabia, which send the most oil through the canal, are likely to be particularly affected. According to analysts at Vortexa, India and China are the largest oil importers using the canal. The blockade is also likely to be costly for the German economy.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Worst-case scenario: Sink the containers The Ever Given is one of the largest cargo ships in the world. If it ends up not being possible to refloat the boat, part of its cargo may have to be destroyed. According to Bloomberg, that could mean removing containers from the ship and possibly sinking them.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway More than 50 ships a day According to the Suez Canal Authority, 19,000 ships passed through the canal in 2020 — more than 50 a day. Container ships account for about 26% of all traffic on the canal, which is dominated by oil tankers. In 2019, a total of 600 million tons of goods were transported through the Egyptian waterway. Author: Diana Hodali



The vessel's Japanese owner had voiced hope on Friday that the ship could be dislodged by late Saturday.

"The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate. We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools," said Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen KK, which owns the ship.

The parent company of Dutch firm Smit Salvage, which is in charge of the salvage operation, said the ship would only likely be afloat again "at the start of next week."

Crews have been working overnight with large dredging machines under floodlights in an attempt to free the ship, which is about the size of the Empire State Building in New York.

Dredgers have so far removed more than 20,000 tons of sand from around the ship's bow, while 14 heavy tugs have been brought in to assist.

tg, wd/mm (AFP, AP)