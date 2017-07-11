Suez canal: Blocked megaship could be refloated in hours

A megaship that has been blocking Egypt's Suez canal could be refloated on Saturday, said the vessel's Japanese owner.

Efforts to dislodge Ever Given, a 400-meter (1,300-foot) container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt since Tuesday, were ongoing Friday as excavators removed sand and mud from the ship's bow while tugboats tried to move it. Japanese owner Shoei Kisen asked for forgiveness and said the job was proving "extremely difficult."

Dislodging the ship is expected to take about a week, possibly longer, as news agency Bloomberg reported Friday. The Suez Canal Authority, which operates the waterway, has not provided an update on when it will be navigable again. The container ship, which sails under Panamanian flag, ran aground Tuesday morning and has been diagonally wedged in the canal ever since.

Economic fallout began as soon as the Ever Given ran aground, with the price of crude oil fluctuating as 165 vessels continue to await passage. Ships are backed up at both ends of the canal — at Port Said on the Mediterranean and Suez on the Red Sea — as well as in the canal itself, according to Lloyd's List, a data analyst specializing in container traffic.

The Suez Canal, which separates the continent of Africa from the Middle East and Asia, is one of the busiest trade routes in the world, handling about 12% of all world trade. The passage saves ships some 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) of travel compared to the route around Africa.

In addition to oil, consumer goods such as clothing, furniture and auto parts are transported through the canal. Richard Meade of Lloyd's List wrote on Twitter that westbound traffic was estimated to be worth about $5.1 billion (€4.3 billion) a day. Eastbound traffic is worth some $4.5 billion. This means that about $10 billion worth of goods are now blocked.

"Every port in western Europe will feel the effects," said a spokesman for Rotterdam, the EU's largest port. Russia and Saudi Arabia, the two countries that send the most oil through the channel, are likely to be particularly affected. According to analysts at Vortexa, India and China are the largest oil importers using the canal. The blockade is also likely to be costly for the German economy.

The Ever Given is one of the largest cargo ships in the world. If it is not possible to refloat it, part of its cargo may have to be destroyed. According to Bloomberg, that could mean removing containers from the ship and possibly sinking them.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, 19,000 ships passed through the canal last year — more than 50 a day. Container ships account for about 26% of all traffic on the canal, which is dominated by oil tankers. In 2019, a total of 600 million tons of goods were transported through the Egyptian waterway. Author: Diana Hodali



Traffic in the canal remained suspended as authorities worked to free one of the world's largest freight ships which has run aground in the vital shipping route.

The ship, MV Ever Given, has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday, blocking the waterway in both directions.

"The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate. We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools," said Yukito Higaki, President of Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship.

"We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties," he added.

Dozens of ships delayed

The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam of more than 200 ships along the 193 kilometer (120 mile) canal, and caused major delays in the delivery of oil and other products.

The ship's technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said that an attempt to refloat the ship had failed.

Dutch firm Smit Salvage confirmed there would be "two additional tugs" arriving by Sunday to assist, it added.

Crews had been working overnight, with large dredging machines under floodlights. However, the ship has not budged yet.

