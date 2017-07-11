Suez Canal blocked for second day as frustrations grow

Traffic has been suspended for a second day while authorities work to free one of the world's largest freight ships which has run aground on a bank of the Suez Canal.

At least 150 other vessels have been kept idling as efforts to dislodge the MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship are still underway.

Freeing the vessel

With the bow plowed into one of the banks of the canal, an excavator has dug into the bank as dredgers have tried to clear silt around the ship and up to eight tugboats, hugging the sides of the ship, trying to gain momentum to bring the ship afloat.

The 400-meter (1,300-foot) long and 59 meter wide vessel is lodged sideways, making it impossible for other ships to pass along the narrow stretch of the canal.

Ships already stuck behind the Ever Given will be reversed back to Port Suez to free the channel, Leth Agencies said.

A tugboat struggling to free the Ever Given from the banks of the Suez Canal

What caused the blockage?

The ship, "accidentally ran aground after a suspected gust of wind hit it," said the ship's operator. The incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Bernhard Shulte Management said.

Egyptian forecasters said high winds and a sandstorm plagued the area Tuesday, with winds gusting as much as 50 kilometers (30 miles) per hour.

"Initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding,'' the management company Leth Agencies said.

Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, monitors the sitiuation near the stranded Ever Given

A formal apology

Acknowledging the global turmoil that the blockage, the ship's owner issued a formal apology. "We would like to apologize to all parties affected by this incident," said Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

The Ever Given is currently facing "extreme difficulty" in refloating the ship, the owner said.

"When a vessel runs aground Suez Canal officials are alone empowered to order and direct all operations required to get the vessel afloat," according to the Suez Canal Authority Rules of Navigation. "Nevertheless managers remain responsible for all damages and accidents of any kind," it adds.

A crucial waterway

The waterway, which around 10% of global maritime trade flows through, provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas, and cargo being shipped from East to West. Close to 19,000 ships used the canal last year, carrying more than 1 billion tons of cargo, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

Lloyd's List, a famed shipping journal, estimates that the closure will prevent $9 billion dollars (7.6 billion euros) from passing through the canal each day.

Narrow waters, high winds, and massive ships can make the Suez Canal difficult to navigate

jm/msh (AP, AFP)