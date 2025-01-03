  1. Skip to content
Suddenly, I was Deaf

January 3, 2025

Oliver Faulstich is 37 years old. He treads the line between people who are deaf, and those who can hear. When he was 15 years old, he fell ill with a rare form of meningitis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nZBW
Suddenly, I was Deaf
Image: HR

He lost his hearing from one day to the next.

Suddenly, I was Deaf
Image: HR

A shock for the teenager - and for his parents, too. Thanks to the modern technology of cochlear implants and a lot of training, he can now lead an almost unrestricted life again, as a family man. But everyday life remains exhausting. Now, he campaigns for people who find themselves in situations similar to his own.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 05.01.2025 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 05.01.2025 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 05.01.2025 – 14:30 UTC
MON 06.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC
MON 06.01.2025 – 05:02 UTC
MON 06.01.2025 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 07:30 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5