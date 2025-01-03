Suddenly, I was Deaf

Oliver Faulstich is 37 years old. He treads the line between people who are deaf, and those who can hear. When he was 15 years old, he fell ill with a rare form of meningitis.

He lost his hearing from one day to the next.

Image: HR

A shock for the teenager - and for his parents, too. Thanks to the modern technology of cochlear implants and a lot of training, he can now lead an almost unrestricted life again, as a family man. But everyday life remains exhausting. Now, he campaigns for people who find themselves in situations similar to his own.

