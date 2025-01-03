Suddenly, I was Deaf

Suddenly, I was DeafJanuary 3, 2025
He lost his hearing from one day to the next.
A shock for the teenager - and for his parents, too. Thanks to the modern technology of cochlear implants and a lot of training, he can now lead an almost unrestricted life again, as a family man. But everyday life remains exhausting. Now, he campaigns for people who find themselves in situations similar to his own.
