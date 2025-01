Oliver Faulstich is 37 years old. He treads the line between people who are deaf, and those who can hear. When he was 15 years old, he fell ill with a rare form of meningitis. He lost his hearing from one day to the next.

A shock for the teenager - and for his parents, too. Thanks to the modern technology of cochlear implants and a lot of training, he can now lead an almost unrestricted life again, as a family man. But everyday life remains exhausting. Now, he campaigns for people who find themselves in situations similar to his own.