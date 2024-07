Sudan's RSF agrees to US-backed 'cease-fire' talks

The talks in Switzerland, supported by the United States, seek a nationwide cease-fire in Sudan. The Sudanese Armed Forces, which opposes the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, has not yet commented on the matter.

The leader of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, welcomed on Tuesday US-backed cease-fire talks in Switzerland, penned in for next month.

"I appreciate the efforts exerted by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland in organizing these crucial talks," Dagalo wrote on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The discussions, which aim to stop the violence in Sudan, are slated for August 14.

"We are ready to engage in these talks constructively and look forward to them being a significant step towards peace, stability, and the establishment of a new Sudanese state based on justice, equality and federal governance," Dagalo added.

The ongoing Sudanese civil war broke out in April last year between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Abdel-Fattah Burhan. The conflict has uprooted millions of people in Sudan and sparked fears of famine, with the death toll from the hostilities in the tens of thousands.

The Sudanese army has not yet commented on the US-led cease-fire initiative, which had been announced earlier on Tuesday.

Both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces have been accused of war crimes, such as indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas. The RSF in particular has been accused of carrying out ethnic killings in the Darfur region.

wd/jsi (Reuters, AFP)