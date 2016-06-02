 Sudan′s protest movement: ′Now we are driven by anger′ | Africa | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Sudan's protest movement: 'Now we are driven by anger'

Sudanese protesters are even more determined after the violent clampdown of the past days. Meanwhile, key regional players are following their own agendas.

Sudanese protester in Khartoum

Protesters in Sudan have been calling for democracy and the end of the military intervention

The messages came in without prior warning. On Thursday evening, millions of texts, photos and videos about the protests and the violent clampdown finally reached cell phones in Sudan.

"The footage is horrific," Rania Aziz, a 36-year-old activist in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, told DW in a video call. Then she started crying. "We are experiencing a national shock now," she said.

Almost two dozen protesters were killed by the military junta this week. 

Following the coup on October 25, when General Abdel-Fattah Burhan dissolved the Sudanese government and declared a state of emergency, he had shut off mobile networks, internet and phones except for a few landlines in Khartoum, leaving the country of 44 million without digital communications for more than three weeks. 

Sudanese calling for democratization in Khartoum

Protests seem likely to continue as long as the military junta holds sole power

Inside Sudan

While this cutting of communication channels came as some surprise, the escalation itself didn't come out of the blue for those striving for democracy in Sudan.

"Tensions between the civilian side of the government and the military side of the government had been brewing and building up since September," Aziz said.

And when the coup eventually happened, "people took to the street immediately," she said.

However, to organize the protests, activists were left only with offline methods.

"We've had a structure of resistance committees in place, with people who are mobilizing and organizing within their neighborhoods. A higher coordination committee is in communication with other resistance committees in different districts, and since we couldn't call, we simply went out and walked or drove over," Aziz said.

Other activists put notes on cars, placed folded pieces of paper with information in people's hands and organized so-called advertising marches. "Some of us walked through the streets and chanted that there is a big march tomorrow," Aziz said.

Protests have also spread to other Sudanese cities beside Khartoum, with protesters all over the country calling, "No to military rule" or "The people choose civilian rule."

However, the protests have been met with violence by the military junta, and the situation has escalated this week

Condemnation of the violence and calls for dialogue have come from Germany, the EU and the US, among others.  

Outside Sudan

However, some of Sudan's regional neighbours seem to be following their own agendas.

"Since the transition brought about by the revolution in 2018 and 2019, Sudan's political map is a new reality, and neighboring countries such as Egypt and the Emirates, as well as Saudi Arabia, have different relationships with different parts of that government which impact their position," Theodore Murphy, director of the Africa program at the European Council for Foreign Relations, told DW on the phone.

Map of Sudan and its influential regional neighbors

Regional partners have long-standing ties to different parts of Sudan's transitional government

Particularly Egypt has had long-standing ties with Sudan's armed forces. "They see some similarities with their own experience during their own travel through a kind of popular revolution and then establishing stability," Murphy said.

However, instead of openly supporting Burhan, Egypt has remained silent. "We've seen an absence of Egypt's voice in public statements," Murphy observed.

The two other regional key allies of Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, issued a statement on November 3 through their diplomatic formation, called the "Quad."

Together with the US and the UK, they highlighted the need to restore the civilian component of the civilian military transitional government as well as to release the then-detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife and other senior officials.

Sudanese confront the police during a protest against the military coup

Activists are calling for the return of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is now under house arrest

Yet the strongest divergence from Western calls among Sudan's regional neighbors is that there is some "openness for a different kind of civilian government," Murphy said.

He believes that the choice of civilian leader and the way that leader is chosen are delicate matters that could either restore an element of peace or fan the flames of protest.

"Prime Minister Hamdok is so important because the protest movement has seized him as its representative now," he told DW.

If someone else were chosen, he says, it would suggest that the military side was asserting its dominance.

"The political circumstances of that choice will be very difficult to overcome in terms of the protest movement, and I'm not sure that they will accept it at all," Murphy said.

  • Sudanese people protest against a military coup overthrowing the transition to civilian rule on October 25, 2021 in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    The military appeases

    The commander general of the Sudanese armed forces justified the coup by saying that there had been a threat to peace and security in Sudan. The democratic course is supposed to be continued after power was transferred to a civilian elected government. Elections should take place as planned in July 2023. International observers fear that this declaration will not hold.

  • Thousands of pro-democracy protesters take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday Oct. 25, 2021

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    The people take to the streets

    Thousands of pro-democracy supporters protested against the military's actions in the capital Khartoum on October 25, 2021. There had already been an attempted coup in Sudan in September. Since then, political tensions in the country had risen dramatically.

  • A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag flashes the victory sign next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, on October 25, 2021

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    Deadly protests

    Violence broke out during the protests: Car tires burned in Khartoum on Monday, roads were blocked. Seven people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, according to the Ministry of Health. Protests continued Tuesday, with tanks blocking bridges and major roads in the capital.

  • Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk speaks at a press conference

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    Prime minister detained

    The military arrested acting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (pictured above), along with several other ministers, on Monday. Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said that Hamdok was being held in his own home and was unharmed. On Tuesday evening, Hamdok was able to return home. Cellular and landline service remained largely shut down on Tuesday.

  • Sudanese people protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021 in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    Strikes and resistance throughout the country

    All over Sudan, people are taking to the streets, as here in Omdurman. There is increasing resistance to the military in other areas: According to media reports, employees of the central bank have gone on strike. The Sudanese doctors' union wrote on Facebook that doctors throughout the country should refuse to work in military hospitals, except in emergencies.

  • A Sudanese woman and child walk past as protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    Divided population

    Not all Sudanese are behind the democratic transition process. Parts of the armed rebel groups would rather see a military government in power than a civilian one, Theodore Murphy, director of Africa programs at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW. "They see that a democratic future is unlikely to work out in their favor."

  • A Sudanese demonstrator carrying a national flag walks by roadblocks set up by protesters on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, to denounce a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule

    Resistance to the coup in Sudan

    Hope for democracy

    In May, Sudan received billions in debt relief in order to support its transition to democracy. But now, after the coup, a period of instability lies ahead. Western countries have threatened to stop aid payments if the imprisoned politicians are not released and civilian forces are not allowed to participate in the government.

    Author: Nele Jensch


Commitment and anger

Meawhile, the next demonstrations in major Sudanese cities have been organized.

The next days will show whether the junta can completely suppress and eliminate the popular rallies or whether the protests will keep going and force a standoff with the military and the repressive state apparatus.

"I think the latter is likely. I don't think the protest movement can be quashed and can go back home," Murphy said.

This view is echoed by the activist Aziz.

"They do want people to be fearful and to somehow suppress and oppress the voices. But it's not going to happen, because we are much more committed to our colleagues and our brothers and sisters who took to the streets for the same causes and died," she said.  

"Now we are driven by anger."

Watch video 01:20

Sudan sees bloodiest day since military takeover

 

DW recommends

UN rights chief urges Sudan army to restore government

Top UN rights official Michelle Bachelet has slammed the military's violent repression following the October 25 coup. Sudan's prime minister is under house arrest.  

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  