Sudan's PM Hamdok: 'Anyone who committed atrocities must be tried'

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok termed the Sudan uprising as a "very rare moment of change" in the history of the northeastern African nation.

Speaking to DW at the Munich Security Conference, Hamdock stated that: "That momentous change created the environment for me and many others to come, to help build a new nation."

The prime minster talked about the unique cooperation in Sudan between civilians and the military: "We are proudly propagating this across the world and calling it the Sudanese model which is a partnership […] to build democracy."

He acknowledged that the partnership was not free from challenges, and that it was "working" in spite of them.

Hamdock told DW: "I think there is a determination on both sides to make it work and we are doing that precisely. If you look at the region around us, there are failures in many places, because I think they were not able to establish an accord that would allow such a partnership to move the country forward."

Read more: Sudan ex-leader Omar al-Bashir headed to International Criminal Court?

The women of Sudan's protests The returnee Khadija Saleh lived abroad for six years before she returned to her homeland in March to take part in the anti-Bashir protests. "I came back from a safer place because I want a better future for this country," the 41-year-old said.

The women of Sudan's protests The activist On June 3, security forces violently disbanded a protest camp near the Ministry of Defense in Khartoum. Nahid Gabralla, 53, was beaten and threatened with rape. "My daughter deserves to live in a nice country... we will fight for a democratic Sudan, real change and for our rights"

The women of Sudan's protests The adviser Hadia Hasaballah works for an NGO that takes care of the victims of the June 3 crackdown. Witnesses and activists reported that women were sexually abused during the operation. The government has not confirmed the reports. "None of the Sudanese women will officially say that they were raped because of the stigma," Hasaballah said.

The women of Sudan's protests The silent fighter Under al-Bashir's rule, women were forced to adhere to strict codes of conduct. They could be arrested if they wore trousers. Mahi Aba-Yazid wore trousers while she took part in the protests at the camp on June 3. She too was beaten by security forces. The 35-year-old believes that her choice of clothing has had more of an impact than her engagement.

The women of Sudan's protests The self-determined student "I don't want to wear headscarf, but it is not my choice. I want my right to wear what I want," says Duha Mohmed. The 23-year-old student explains one of the reasons she took part in the protests.

The women of Sudan's protests The optimist Nagda Mansour sat for 75 days in a prison because she took part in a demonstration in December. The 39-year-old translator has a problem with accepting the idea of negotiating with the military because of its role in the war in Darfur. The agreement protesters have made to share power with the military is in her eyes only "the beginning, not the end."

The women of Sudan's protests The mother Manal Farah, 49, begged her son not to take part in the protests because she feared the violence. The 22-year-old student was killed on June 3. "When he started in university he started to ask why there is corruption in Sudan. He said there must be a change, a new Sudan ... I pray for my son's dreams to come true," she said. Author: Sabine Faber (with Reuters)



Justice for victims

Hamdok — whose country has embarked on a path to democratization — said justice would be served, "to the maximum satisfaction" of the victims, but stopped short of promising to deliver former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Crime Court (ICC), as had previously been agreed.

Hamdok told DW's Aya Ibrahim there that there were a variety of ways justice for people in Sudan could be upheld and that the final decision would be announced as part of peace negotiations, which are currently in process.

"It could be an ICC in the Hague," Hamdok said. "It could be an ICC-compliant court in Sudan or in the region."

Bashir is accused of genocide and war crimes in the conflict that broke out in the Darfur region in 2003 and led to the death of 300,000 people.

ICC hybrid court in Sudan?

The former president has been in jail in Khartoum since he was toppled by after mass protests last year. The decision to hand al-Bashir over to the ICC came at peace talks between Sudan's transitional government and Darfur rebels.

But there is no guarantee that he'll be sent to the ICC if Sudan's generals renege on their agreement. Any decision would need

approval from military and civilian rulers, Sudan's information minister said on Monday.

"One possibility is that the ICC will come here so they will be appearing before the ICC in Khartoum, or there will be a hybrid court maybe, or maybe they are going to transfer them to The Hague ... That will be discussed with the ICC," Information

Minister Faisal Salih told the Reuters news agency.

Al-Bashir's lawyer has said the ex-president refused any dealings with the ICC because it was a "political court."

Merkel pledges aid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile pledged German assistance to Sudan on Friday, following a meeting with Hamdok in Berlin.

"Your country's fate lies close to our hearts," Merkel said, noting that Sudan faced huge challenges after three decades of dictatorship. "You need partners, and Germany would like to be such a partner."

Rights for the marginalized

Hamdok's government in December announced a list of 10 priorities that include addressing the country's economic crisis, fighting corruption and ending multiple long-running conflicts around the country.

He also kept the demands made during the sit-ins and demonstrations which risked retaliation from al-Bashir's security forces firmly in mind, including those from the women who were often at the vanguard of the protests.

In November, the transitional government repealed the public-order laws imposed by al-Bashir's Islamist regime that controlled how women had to dress and act in public.

Hamdok tweeted a tribute to those who had "endured the atrocities" of a law that was used as a "tool of exploitation, humiliation and violation of rights."

Read more: Sudan's revolution, a year later: Much achieved but risks remain

Tom Allinson contributed reporting.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.