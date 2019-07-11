 Sudan′s military, opposition agree constitutional declaration | News | DW | 03.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sudan's military, opposition agree constitutional declaration

The African Union said the ruling generals and opposition leaders have reached "full agreement" on a constitutional declaration. Negotiations between the two sides have been going on for months amid bouts of violence.

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration to commemorate the 40 days anniversary of the sit-in massacre in Khartoum (Reuters/M. N. Abdallah)

Sudan's ruling military council and main opposition alliance have agreed on a constitutional declaration to pave the way for a transitional government, the African Union said early Saturday.

The agreement came after months of negotiations between the military council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change, which has led a countrywide protest movement.

"I am announcing to the Sudanese, African and international public opinion that the two delegations have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration," Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, the African Union mediator, told reporters.

Lebatt said talks would resume on Saturday about a formal signing ceremony. No immediate details of the agreement were available.

  • Khadija Saleh, 41, political activist and blogger, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 28, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The returnee

    Khadija Saleh lived abroad for six years before she returned to her homeland in March to take part in the anti-Bashir protests. "I came back from a safer place because I want a better future for this country," the 41-year-old said.

  • Nahid Gabralla, 53, human rights activist, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, July 2, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The activist

    On June 3, security forces violently disbanded a protest camp near the Ministry of Defense in Khartoum. Nahid Gabralla, 53, was beaten and threatened with rape. "My daughter deserves to live in a nice country... we will fight for a democratic Sudan, real change and for our rights"

  • Sudan Frauen Misshandlung Erfahrungsberichte Porträtreihe (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The adviser

    Hadia Hasaballah works for an NGO that takes care of the victims of the June 3 crackdown. Witnesses and activists reported that women were sexually abused during the operation. The government has not confirmed the reports. "None of the Sudanese women will officially say that they were raped because of the stigma," Hasaballah said.

  • Mahi Aba-Yazid sitting on a chair (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The silent fighter

    Under al-Bashir's rule, women were forced to adhere to strict codes of conduct. They could be arrested if they wore trousers. Mahi Aba-Yazid wore trousers while she took part in the protests at the camp on June 3. She too was beaten by security forces. The 35-year-old believes that her choice of clothing has had more of an impact than her engagement.

  • Duha Mohmed, 23, student, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 29, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The self-determined student

    "I don't want to wear headscarf, but it is not my choice. I want my right to wear what I want," says Duha Mohmed. The 23-year-old student explains one of the reasons she took part in the protests.

  • Nagda Mansour, 39, translator, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 29, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The optimist

    Nagda Mansour sat for 75 days in a prison because she took part in a demonstration in December. The 39-year-old translator has a problem with accepting the idea of negotiating with the military because of its role in the war in Darfur. The agreement protesters have made to share power with the military is in her eyes only "the beginning, not the end."

  • Sudan Frauen Misshandlung Erfahrungsberichte Porträtreihe (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The mother

    Manal Farah, 49, begged her son not to take part in the protests because she feared the violence. The 22-year-old student was killed on June 3. "When he started in university he started to ask why there is corruption in Sudan. He said there must be a change, a new Sudan ... I pray for my son's dreams to come true," she said.

    Author: Sabine Faber (with Reuters)


Areas of contention

The final agreement is meant to usher in a joint military-civilian body to rule the country for three years following the ouster of longtime strongman President Omar al-Bashir in April.

The generals and opposition had previously agreed to form a sovereign council composed of 11 members, five from the military and five from the opposition, plus one additional civilian agreed to by both sides.

Other areas of contention have included establishing control over the General Intelligence Service and the Rapid Support Forces, the country's most powerful paramilitary group.

The opposition has accused the two security forces of killing protesters, and has demanded that those responsible be held to account.

Watch video 01:28

Sudan protesters use music as a weapon

cw/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

DW recommends

Sudan: Deadly crackdown probe results spark fresh protests

An official Sudanese investigation said that 87 people were killed when security forces broke up a protest in June. The probe's death toll sparked fresh anger, with protesters saying the toll was much higher. (28.07.2019)  

EU suspends migration control projects in Sudan amid repression fears

The EU has suspended projects targeting illegal migration in Sudan. The move comes amid fears they might have aided security forces responsible for violently repressing peaceful protests in the country, DW has learned. (22.07.2019)  

Sudan's military and opposition sign first part of power-sharing deal

Protesters and the ruling military inked a political declaration to end months of unrest. Both sides clashed over the east African country's future after President Omar al-Bashir was deposed three months ago. (17.07.2019)  

Sudan's military ousts President Omar al-Bashir following protests

Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government. (11.04.2019)  

The women of Sudan's protests

Women were the driving force behind the protests that led to the downfall of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. They continue to make great sacrifices as they fight for a peaceful transition of power in their country. (15.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sudan protesters use music as a weapon  

Sudanese football hoping to score investment  

Related content

Sudan | Militärregierung PK Putschversuch vereitelt

Sudan military council says it foiled attempted military coup 11.07.2019

A top Sudanese general has said the country's ruling military council has foiled a coup attempt. General Jamal Omar in a statement broadcast on state television said 12 officers and four soldiers had been arrested.

Sudan Kindersoldaten

Stemming the flow of illicit arms in Africa 26.07.2019

The latest report into the illegal trade of small weapons across the continent highlights the extent of the problem. Illicit arms continue to fuel numerous conflicts, as the AU aims for a blanket ceasefire by 2020.

Advertisement