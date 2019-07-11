 Sudan′s military and opposition sign first part of power-sharing deal | News | DW | 17.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sudan's military and opposition sign first part of power-sharing deal

Protesters and the ruling military inked a political declaration to end months of unrest. Both sides clashed over the east African country's future after President Omar al-Bashir was deposed three months ago.

The Military Council, Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan's ruling military council and an alliance of opposition groups on Wednesday signed the first of two documents as part of a power-sharing deal that activists hope will pave the way for democracy in the east African country.

The two sides inked the "Political Declaration" in Khartoum in front of African Union and Ethiopian mediators following overnight talks to iron out the final elements of the agreement. Sudan's deputy chief of the ruling military council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, described it as a "historic moment."

Ibrahim al-Amin, a leader of the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, said: "Today, we completed the political declaration. For the constitutional document we will resume talks on Friday."

Stability

"We want a stable homeland, because we have suffered a great deal," the protest leader added.

Sudan has been in a state of flux since former President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April in a military coup brought about after large-scale protests against his regime.

Earlier this month, dozens were killed during opposition rallies against the military council. The protests — dubbed Justice First — were a direct response to the military council using brutal force against civilian protesters in June.

  • Khadija Saleh, 41, political activist and blogger, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 28, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The returnee

    Khadija Saleh lived abroad for six years before she returned to her homeland in March to take part in the anti-Bashir protests. "I came back from a safer place because I want a better future for this country," the 41-year-old said.

  • Nahid Gabralla, 53, human rights activist, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, July 2, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The activist

    On June 3, security forces violently disbanded a protest camp near the Ministry of Defense in Khartoum. Nahid Gabralla, 53, was beaten and threatened with rape. "My daughter deserves to live in a nice country... we will fight for a democratic Sudan, real change and for our rights"

  • Sudan Frauen Misshandlung Erfahrungsberichte Porträtreihe (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The adviser

    Hadia Hasaballah works for an NGO that takes care of the victims of the June 3 crackdown. Witnesses and activists reported that women were sexually abused during the operation. The government has not confirmed the reports. "None of the Sudanese women will officially say that they were raped because of the stigma," Hasaballah said.

  • Mahi Aba-Yazid sitting on a chair (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The silent fighter

    Under al-Bashir's rule, women were forced to adhere to strict codes of conduct. They could be arrested if they wore trousers. Mahi Aba-Yazid wore trousers while she took part in the protests at the camp on June 3. She too was beaten by security forces. The 35-year-old believes that her choice of clothing has had more of an impact than her engagement.

  • Duha Mohmed, 23, student, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 29, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The self-determined student

    "I don't want to wear headscarf, but it is not my choice. I want my right to wear what I want," says Duha Mohmed. The 23-year-old student explains one of the reasons she took part in the protests.

  • Nagda Mansour, 39, translator, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 29, 2019.

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The optimist

    Nagda Mansour sat for 75 days in a prison because she took part in a demonstration in December. The 39-year-old translator has a problem with accepting the idea of negotiating with the military because of its role in the war in Darfur. The agreement protesters have made to share power with the military is in her eyes only "the beginning, not the end."

  • Sudan Frauen Misshandlung Erfahrungsberichte Porträtreihe (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    The women of Sudan's protests

    The mother

    Manal Farah, 49, begged her son not to take part in the protests because she feared the violence. The 22-year-old student was killed on June 3. "When he started in university he started to ask why there is corruption in Sudan. He said there must be a change, a new Sudan ... I pray for my son's dreams to come true," she said.

    Author: Sabine Faber (with Reuters)


jsi/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sudan's military ousts President Omar al-Bashir following protests

Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government. (11.04.2019)  

Sudan: Thousands rally to mark 40 days since deadly crackdown

Protesters have called for justice for those killed in a brutal raid on a Khartoum camp. The military and civilian opposition still can't finalize power-sharing months after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir. (13.07.2019)  

Sudan military council says it foiled attempted military coup

A top Sudanese general has said the country's ruling military council has foiled a coup attempt. General Jamal Omar in a statement broadcast on state television said 12 officers and four soldiers had been arrested. (11.07.2019)  

Sudan's interim leader promises return to civilian rule

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan is the second military officer to be sworn in as Sudan's leader after longtime president Omar al-Bashir was ousted in a coup. Protesters accuse the military of "stealing the revolution." (13.04.2019)  

The women of Sudan's protests

Women were the driving force behind the protests that led to the downfall of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. They continue to make great sacrifices as they fight for a peaceful transition of power in their country. (15.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Sudan | Militärregierung PK Putschversuch vereitelt

Sudan military council says it foiled attempted military coup 11.07.2019

A top Sudanese general has said the country's ruling military council has foiled a coup attempt. General Jamal Omar in a statement broadcast on state television said 12 officers and four soldiers had been arrested.

Deal reached between Sudanese military and civilians 14.07.2019

Amid demonstrations, a power-sharing deal is to be signed between Sudanese military leaders and civilian groups in the wake of the June massacre in Khartoum

Breakthrough in Sudan power talks 05.07.2019

Sudan's ruling generals and opposition leaders have reached a power-sharing agreement. Under the deal, a half-civilian, half-military council will rule the country for the next three years. Opposition leaders say the new deal is a victory for their movement.

Advertisement