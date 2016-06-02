Sudan's liberalization for the chosen few

Sudan's ruling body, the Sovereign Council, has ratified a law banning the widespread practice of female genital mutilation (FGM). This was only one of several modifications to the country's criminal law. They also include the decriminalization of apostasy, which so far was punishable by death; non-Muslims will be allowed to consume alcohol; and traveling with children will now require the authorization of both sets of parents, and no longer only the father's.

The ongoing reversal of four decades of hard-line Islamist policies and Sharia law — one year after a popular uprising toppled autocrat leader Omar al-Bashir — is being hailed across the world as much-needed progress. Independent analyst and academic Magdi el-Gizouli agrees that latest changes to the law are indeed important but should be taken with a grain of salt: "I think it requires a bit of qualification," he told DW, highlighting his fears that the government's measures could further divide and polarize Sudanese society.

The academic and fellow of the Rift Valley Institute is skeptical about the practical effects of the announced changes, and thinks the new government is paying lip-service to those, who want see change on paper.

Take the scrapping of the crime of apostasy: The death penalty for reasons of belief was applied only once against an elderly man, even before al-Bashir came to power in 1989. "There was the case of this young woman in 2014 [Meriam Yehya Ibrahim Ishag], who converted to Christianity and was put before a court. However, international pressure and local pressure averted any judgment and she eventually left the country."

Sudanese people are not happy with the pace of reforms over the past year - but there's also fierce opposition

Criminalizing FGM may not be the solution

The law criminalizing apostasy was an instrument the state wielded against political opponents. "Striking it off the books would mean that the government will not prosecute you for changing your religion. That is sort of a marginal event anyway. It doesn't happen very often that people switch religions," el-Gizouli told DW.

The analyst agrees that banning FGM is an important step by the government. But he doubts that using the law is the right way to fight this kind of violence against women and girls. The issue remains controversial. "It's not the first time that a government has issued a law to decriminalize FGM. It's somehow a sign of progressive governments or self-defined progressive governments."

Both previous attempts at banning FGM, first during colonial times and later in the 1970s, produced no tangible results, and were met with fierce resistance by the population. According to a 2014 report by UNICEF, Sudan's FGM prevalence rate is still at 86.6%.

"This third attempt carries the risk of criminalizing the poor, in the sense that it is not clear yet from the letter of the law who will fall under its jurisdiction. Is it the mother, the midwife who practices FGM, the doctor in the hospital?"

According to el-Gazouli, the ban interferes with deep-rooted socio-cultural norms in Sudan: "I'm not sure legal means are the best way to fight something that happens in homes, and is considered a cultural practice," he said.

Protecting mothers' rights

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Breaking fast during the protests For weeks — even during Ramadan — thousands of protesters camped outside Sudan's defense ministry, demanding a transitional council in which civilians could decide the future of the country. In early June the military moved in and forcefully removed the protesters. Dozens of people died and those who survived reported rapes, sexual abuse, and the use of force.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle For the love of the country A protester holds up the national flag outside the army headquarters. His demand: that Sudan's Transitional Military Council hand over power to the civilians. This, the protesters believe, will be an important step towards democracy.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Warning signs In early June, just days ahead of the crackdown on the sit-in, the military increased its presence on the streets. Many protesters predicted that the army would not want to hand over power. This was what they hoped for after the ousting of longtime president, Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The end of an era From 1989 until his April 2019, Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan. He suppressed critics. In 1999 he even dismantled parliament in order to maintain his grip on power. His name will, however, be remembered for his handling of the Darfur crisis. His troops' harsh response led to thousands of deaths, and for that, he is wanted for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle A dictator in court Many Sudanese had been waiting for this day for a long time — the day when Omar al-Bashir would have to face a court. On June 16, he appeared before prosecutors, accused of corruption and the illegal possession of foreign currency. After being ousted, security forces found over one million US dollars stashed away in his villa.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The voice of the women Many women actively participated in the protests, and they gave the protests a different face. Their presence underlined the protesters' demand for democracy and equal rights. During the brutal crackdown by security forces, many women reported sexual abuse and rape as a means to silence them.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The Nubian queen - an icon of the revolution Architecture student Alaa Salah became the face of the revolution. A photographer shot this picture as she stood on top of a car and addressed protesters. Photos and videos of her protest chants trended on social media. Online she is known as "Kandaka" or the Nubian queen.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle International solidarity Thanks to social media, the protests rapidly caught international attention and support from human rights groups and Sudanese living abroad. In a statement, the EU's foreign ministers urged for an immediate end to all forms of violence against Sudanese civilians.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Some still support the military But not all Sudanese civilians are against the army. Some people, in fact, want a tough military rule to give the country security and strength. The army supporters have placed their faith in General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The strongman in the background The real power, however, lies not with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, but his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglu, also known as "Hemeti." He heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who cracked down brutally on the protesters. During the war in Darfur, he commanded the feared Janjaweed militias. The protesters fear that he could, in the end, take over power.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle No end in sight to the protests The protests continued unabated throughout June. Military leaders on Monday, June 23, turned down a proposal for a power-sharing deal. The protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which includes the Sudanese Professionals Association, had accepted the deal which was negotiated with the help of Ethiopia.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Power-sharing deal negotiated On July 5, members of the military and the protest movement announced they had reached a deal to share power. For the next three years, a transitional council consisting of six civilians and five military figures will lead the country. Democratic elections will then be held. People in Khartoum celebrated the news, though the practicalities of implementation could cause conflict to reignite.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Help from the Gulf Politicians of other Arab nations continue to watch the developments in Sudan with a certain degree of concern. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it is believed, fears that successful grassroots protests could set an example for citizens in the Arab Peninsula. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be supporting the military regime.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The neighbor in the North Cairo seems similarly concerned about the events in Khartoum. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (pictured l. with Omar al-Bashir in 2018) fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Eygpt has been trying to silence, could fall on fertile ground in Sudan. If the Muslim Brotherhood gains support in Sudan, al-Sisi believes that its success might strengthen the group again in Egypt. Author: Kersten Knipp



DW correspondent Alsanosi Adam also sees a certain danger in this amendment being used for political ends by conservative forces. "They will try to say that the present government are not Muslim, and that they are acting against Islam," Sudanese activist Rua Osman told DW. She believes it won't be easy for society to accept the changes: "We need laws to protect us from that that society," she pleads.

Osman welcomes another measure taken by the ruling council: In future, both parents of children will have to authorize travel if only one parent is travelling with their children. To date, it was only the father who was allowed to give a mother authorization, but not the other way around. This made life particularly difficult for divorced women: "It is a good start in protecting mothers' rights and giving mothers their rights over their children," Osman said.

Analyst el-Gizouli is more skeptical about the move: "We're talking about traveling by crossing through an airport. It is a step forward, there is no doubt about it. However, most of the women who are affected by these problems don't travel through airports," he stressed.

Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok hopes for more international aid for Sudan's ailing economy

Another change in the criminal code is an amendment of a law that punishes prostitution. Sexual intercourse for money will now only be punishable if it takes place in a location that is dedicated to the sale of sexual favors, such as a brothel. "If you're a well-off client, who drives a big car and has a nice apartment, the law will not apply to you," says el-Gizouli, adding that impovrished women forced into prostitution are not protected by the legal amendment — even in their own homes.

Pleasing western donors

In short, "for the lifestyle of a certain segment of the population in Khartoum, these are welcome changes," says el-Gizouli. But he also sees a certain lack of scrutiny of the measures among those who are applauding them: "For the audience that welcomes these changes, the details are a bit inconvenient," he adds, meaning Western donors, who have long pushed for more progressive laws in Sudan. El-Gazouli has no doubts that the transitional government is serious about the changes. But he also says that they echo "things the West likes to hear."

Last week, international donors pledged $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion) to kick-start the ailing Sudanese economy. This is short of the $8 billion prime minister Abdalla Hamdok says are needed to help out the country. On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Sudan's economy will continue to contract this year, while overall inflation will reach 10%. Debt levels are forecast to grow rapidly to 258 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

A further deterioration of the economy is likely to exacerbate the ongoing anti-government protests in a country, which expected more from those charged with introducing democracy in Sudan.

Alsanosi Adam contributed to this article