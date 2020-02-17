 Sudan′s leader survives attempted assassination | News | DW | 09.03.2020

News

Sudan's leader survives attempted assassination

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was traveling in convoy through the capital of Khartoum when there was an explosion. Hamdok survived and was taken to a "safe place" but it isn't known who carried out the attack.

Aftermath of the explosion

Sudan's prime minister survived an attack on his convoy in the capital Khartoum on Monday morning, reported state news agency SUNA.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was in "good health and in a safe place" following an explosion that targeted his convoy as he traveled to work.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tweeting after the incident, Hamdok assured the Sudanese people that he is well and "completely healthy."

"What happened will not stop the path of change, it will be nothing but an additional push in the strong waves of the revolution," he said on Twitter.

Sudan's information minister, Faisal Salih, said: "Terrorist attempts and dismantling the old regime will be dealt with decisively," quoted Reuters news agency.

Hamdok has headed an interim military-civilian government after a huge pro-democracy movement swept the country, ousting longterm ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Hamdok's government is in charge over a three-year transition period before democratic elections are held.

Watch video 02:22

Sudanese celebrate power-sharing agreement

kmm/ng (Reuters,dpa,AP)

