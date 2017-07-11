Sudanese security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Sudanese security forces fired teargas at anti-coup protesters in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday.

Demonstrators came close to the presidential palace, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, before they were met by a heavy security presence.

According to eyewitnesses, similar scenes played out elsewhere in the country.

The government sealed off the large parts of Khartoum and shut down the internet and other communications services.

Shipping containers were used to block the bridges over the Nile that connect Khartoum with the northern suburbs and the city of Omdurman.

Last weekend, the bridges were similarly blocked during protests involving tens of thousands of people.

Why are there protests?

Pro-democracy activists have been able to maintain momentum on the streets for their movement against the October 25 coup.

On that day, the military deposed and held civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest for weeks.

In November, the US sealed a controversial partnership deal with Hamdok. It saw him reinstated with elections promised for 2023, though his credibility took a blow in the process.

Critics assert the deal was a present for the military that provided a veneer of legitimacy to the coup.

Protesters are calling for a return to civilian rule.

Sudan still lacks a functioning state.

What has happened during the protests?

The Independent Doctors Committee charges that Sudanese security forces have caused 48 deaths in their efforts to squash the protests.

The UN said at least 13 women and girls were raped during protests on December 19. Activists have also condemned the sexual violence that day.

How has the international community reacted?

The US embassy has called on Khartoum to exercise restraint ahead of the protests.

In a statement, the embassy said it "reiterates its support for peaceful expression of democratic aspiration, and the need to respect and protect individuals exercising free speech."

The Americans also asked "authorities to refrain from employing arbitrary detention."

Much international aid was cut following the coup and has yet to resume in earnest.

Major aid organizations see even a semi-functioning state as a requisite to the resumption of funds and services.

