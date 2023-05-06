  1. Skip to content
Smoke billows during fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on May 3, 2023
The international community is rushing to stop the violence in Sudan, before it shifts into an all-out civil war Image: AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsSudan

Sudan warring factions to begin peace talks

21 minutes ago

After three weeks of fighting, hundreds dead and thousands displaced, envoys of Sudan's rival generals are set to begin "pre-negotiation talks" on Saturday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QySQ

The US and Saudi Arabian governments have confirmed that direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will begin in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Saturday.

The statement comes as violence continued in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other parts of the country.

What did the US-Saudi statement say?

A joint statement by Washington and Riyadh on Friday welcomed the "start of pre-negotiation talks" and asked for continued global support to quell the clashes.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks toward a cease-fire and end to the conflict," the statement said.

Sudan's two warring generals sent their envoys to Saudi Arabia on Friday for talks, in light of several failed attempts at a temporary cease-fire

The internal power struggle between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary RSF, has left hundreds dead in three weeks.

Hundreds dead, thousands have left homes

Data by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows some 700 people have died — largely in Khartoum and the western Darfur region — since the conflict began on April 15.

Some 450,000 civilians have already fled their homes since the fighting began, the International Organization for Migration said, including more than 115,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Sudan conflict fuels growing humanitarian crisis

Britain, the United Arab Emirates, the League of Arab States and the African Union are a few of the countries and international organizations who have supported talks in Jeddah, according to the US-Saudi statement.

Sudan's pro-democracy Forces of Freedom and Change political coalition welcomed the start of political talks in Saudi Arabia. 

mk/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Sudan’s refugees

Sudan’s refugees

The conflict in Sudan has set off a refugee crisis that threatens the entire region. An estimated 100,000 people have fled to neighboring countries. The UN fears this number may rise substantially. Aid agencies are rushing to stave off a humanitarian crisis. Marie-Helene Verney from the UNHCR is based in neighboring South Sudan - which is another major destination for people fleeing the fighting.
May 4, 202304:25 min
British soldiers with their distinctive bear skin head dress and red tunics march in formation

LIVE — Charles III to be crowned king in coronation ceremony

Society17 minutes ago
