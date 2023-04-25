Sudan updates: Britain starts 'large-scale evacuation'

The UK launched its evacuation effort after it was criticized for "abandoning" its citizens in Sudan. The US had brokered a three-day ceasefire. DW has the latest.

The British government on Tuesday announced that it will be initiating the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan. This comes after Sudan's opposing factions agreed on a temporary ceasefire lasting for 72 hours.

"The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

According to the British government, military flights will be departing from an airfield located outside of Khartoum. These flights will be available only to individuals with British passports, with priority given to family groups accompanied by children, senior citizens, and individuals with medical conditions.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, said on Twitter that they have already begun to contact British nationals directly, providing them with departure routes out of the country.

However, the British Foreign Office advised UK citizens not to make their way to the airfield unless they receive a call for evacuation, due to the volatile situation in the country.

On Sunday, Britain airlifted diplomats out of Sudan, but the move has sparked criticism that ordinary UK citizens had been left behind.

British citizen William told the BBC he left Khartoum on a bus arranged by his Sudanese employer, because "we've had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government."

Another Khartoum resident, Iman Abugarga, said she felt abandoned by London. "It is shameful how they have mismanaged this situation," she told the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Here are the key headlines around the Sudan crisis for Tuesday, April 25:

Sudan truce holds overnight despite sporadic gunfire in Khartoum

Following the announcement of the US-brokered cease-fire agreement on late on Monday, the night passed without much incident.

There were, however, reports of sporadic gunfire in the capital Khartoum.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of breaking the terms of the cease-fire by flying its aircraft over the city, AFP reported.

The regular army has carried out numerous airstrikes over the past 10 days.

According to the UN, at least 427 people have been killed and over 3,700 wounded since fighting broke out between the RSF and the military.

Switzerland looking for evacuation opportunities

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stated Tuesday that they are closely monitoring the situation in Sudan to identify any opportunities to evacuate their citizens who are still in the country.

However, he also admitted that it might not be possible to evacuate those individuals who also hold Sudanese nationality.

Switzerland has already closed its embassy in Sudan and successfully evacuated its staff and their families during a brief cease-fire. They arrived in Bern early on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the airport, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis explained that there are "windows of opportunity" to evacuate those who wish to leave the country and are allowed to do so.

He also mentioned that Switzerland is working with other Western nations on possible further repatriation.

The majority of the roughly 100 Swiss nationals who remain in Sudan are joint nationals with Sudanese passports, according to the Foreign Minister.

France evacuates 538 people

French President Emmanuel Macron said France has evacuated 538 people from Sudan, after the ceasefire came into force. 209 of those were French citizens, he added.

Macron also said that the injuries sustained by a French soldier during the evacuation were no longer life-threatening.

The French foreign ministry had earlier announced that it had closed its embassy in Khartoum "until further notice."

Maersk suspends Sudan bookings

The container shipping company, A.P. Moller-Maersk, has announced that it has suspended all new bookings of goods for Sudan due to the ongoing violent clashes in the country.

Maersk further stated that it is keeping a close watch on the situation and exploring ways to maintain the stability of its supply chain services in Sudan. "Given the current situation, we have temporarily halted new bookings until the situation improves," the Danish shipping giant said in its statement.

Cyprus offers to assist evacuations

The authorities of Cyprus announced they have activated a rescue mechanism to evacuate third-country nationals from Sudan.

"The Republic of Cyprus intends to offer facilities to friendly countries for the repatriation of their nationals through Cyprus," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus officials have offered assistance in similar crises before — most notably when tens of thousands had to be evacuated from Lebanon in 2006.

