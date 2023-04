Sudan updates: Army, RSF extend cease-fire again

Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces have agreed to extend their cease-fire by 72 hours. DW has the latest.

Sudanese Armed Forces has agreed on Sunday to extend the the truce, which was originally set to expire at midnight local time, with its paramilitary rivals, the Rapid Response Forces (RSF) for a further 72 hours.

It is the latest of multiple truces that have largely been violated by by both sides.

The army said the extension came due to "US and Saudi mediation."

The opposition Rapid Support Forces (RSF) earlier also said that they have agreed to extend a humanitarian truce for another three days.

"In response to international, regional and local calls, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting from midnight tonight," the RSF said on Twitter.

The paramilitary force said it had given its approval for the cease-fire "in order to open humanitarian corridors and facilitate the movement of citizens and residents and enable them to fulfil their needs and reach safe areas."

The RSF said that it had shown "strict commitment' to the truce and accused the army of "continuous violations" of it.

Sudan's de facto president, Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been in conflict with his ex-deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.

Here are other key headlines about the crisis in Sudan for Saturday, April 30:

Ongoing violence in Sudan could cause humanitarian crisis in region

The director of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in Germany on Sunday said that ongoing violence in Sudan could plunge East Africa as a whole into a humanitarian crisis.

Sudan's military under de facto president Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) loyal to his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have been fighting since April 15 — worsening an already serious food shortage there.

"A third of the country's population was starving even before the fighting broke out, now there is a shortage of everything and food prices are skyrocketing," Martin Frick, the director of the WFP in Germany, told the DPA news agency.

There have been similar price increases in neighboring Chad and South Sudan, both of which have taken in thousands of refugees since the fighting began in Sudan two weeks ago.

"In South Sudan, which is facing flooding in some areas and droughts in others due to the climate crisis, food prices have risen by 28% in a very short time," said Frick.

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Frick said the most vulnerable seeking shelter in Sudan, including pregnant women and already malnourished children, could be left with nothing if suspended aid is not resumed.

Red Cross aid flight lands in Sudan

A plane carrying humanitarian aid provided by the Red Cross has arrived in Sudan.

"The eight tonnes of humanitarian cargo includes surgical material to support Sudanese hospitals and volunteers from the Sudan Red Crescent Society," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

This is the first of such flights operated by the Red Cross.

The shipment took off from Jordanian capital Amman and arrived in the eastern city of Port Sudan.

Patrick Youssef, the ICRC's Africa regional director, said that this would be "enough to stabilize 1,500 patients."

Youssef said that the organization was hoping for security guarantees to send aid to Khartoum and Darfur. He said that only same aid could be delivered to Darfur, while nothing could be sent to Khartoum.

Only 16% of Khartoum's hospitals are currently functioning, according to the World Health Organization. Health facilities have been shelled in the fighting.

UK arranges evacuation flight

The UK says that it has arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan.

The flight is set to depart on May 1.

London said that it had evacuated 2,122 people from Sudan so far.

Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency cited anonymous US officials as saying that Washington had sent a navy ship to Port Sudan to evacuate its citizens.

The officials said that hundreds of citizens are likely to be evacuated on the vessel.

Fragile cease-fire set to end

Hundreds of people have been killed since the fighting began between the two generals, who have grappled for power since two successive military coups.

Thousands are also fleeing the country. While governments from across the world have launched evacuation missions to airlift their citizens to safety, the WFP has had to suspend its support to 7.6 million people in Sudan.

Burhan has branded the RSF — supported by Russia's Wagner Group among others — as a militia that is seeking "to destroy Sudan" while Dagalo has countered with the accusation that the military chief is "a traitor."

Intense fighting has affected 12 out 18 states across Sudan, including the Darfur region, the ministry said.

The sides are particularly locked in battle for the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and they have fought on despite a series of truces, with the latest set to expire at midnight local time (2200 GMT/UTC).

The army has been battling RSF forces entrenched in residential areas of the city, although the situation was said to be relatively calm on Sunday morning.

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Both Burhan and Dagalo took part in the ouster of Islamist-backed strongman Omar al-Bashir in 2019. They had been trusted to guide a shift to civilian rule but staged a coup together in October 2021 to derail that transition.

Their alliance disintegrated, and disagreement over integrating the RSF into the regular army erupted into a full-scale conflict.

rc/wd (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)