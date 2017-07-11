Sudan: UN mediates to end crisis after coup

The United Nations announced on Saturday the launch of a peace process to help Sudan find an end to its political crisis.

Protests have rocked Sudan since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched the October 25 military takeover.

At least 60 protesters have been killed in recent weeks, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.

What did the UN say?

"It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process," UN special envoy Volker Perthes said in a statement.

Perthes said the process will bring together "all key civilian and military stakeholders."

"Armed movements, political parties, civil society, women's groups and resistance committees will be invited to participate in the UN-facilitated political process," he added.

"The [democratic] transition has faced major setbacks that have deeply impacted the country since the military coup," said Perthes.

"The subsequent and repeated violence against largely peaceful demonstrators has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan."

The UN Security Council is due to hold a meeting next week to discuss the situation in the country.

What are the latest developments in Sudan?

The coup dismantled a fragile power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians. The 2019 deal was sealed after mass street protests deposed autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

In November, the ousted civilian head of government, Abdallah Hamdok, was reinstated according to a deal with the military.

Still, demonstrations continued against the military's involvement in the government, accusing Hamdok of "treason" for working with the military.

Hamdok resigned last week, citing his failure to keep his promise to prevent a political catastrophe.

Thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets to call for the military to return power to civilians.

Security forces have often responded to the protests with violence, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.

fb/wd (AFP, AP, dpa)