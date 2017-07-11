Sudan to normalize ties with Israel, says US

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Sudan is in the process of normalizing its ties with Israel, making it the third Arab state to do so as part of recent US-brokered deals.

"Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations — another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords," Trump aide Judd Deere wrote on Twitter while referencing similar deals that involve Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The accord between Israel and Sudan follows Trump's provisional agreement this week to take the African nation off the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, on condition that it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

Netanyahu hails 'new era'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Friday's development as the start of "a new era" in the region. In a statement he thanked President Trump for brokering the deal, while confirming Israeli and Sudanese delegations would meet soon for talks on commercial and agricultural cooperation.

Netanyahu has made it a priority to improve relations with formerly hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world, particularly in the absence of progress with the Palestinians since he assumed office in 2009.

Iran becoming ostracized

Friday's announcement by Trump is seen by many as another step towards unifying Arab countries against their common adversary, Iran, and comes with the US elections just 10 days away. Trump is seeking to boost an otherwise ailing campaign, as he trails presidential rival Joe Biden in the polls.

