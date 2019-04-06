Sudan: Thousands keep up protests at army headquarters for second day

Thousands of protesters in the Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuing calls for President Omar al-Bashir to quit. The state news agency SUNA reported that one person died in a rally on Saturday.
Thousands of Sudanese protesters on Sunday rallied outside the army's headquarters in the capital Khartoum for a second day, calling on the military to back their demand for President Omar al-Bashir to resign.
The crowds chanted "Sudan is rising, the army is rising," as they massed outside the complex that also houses the Defense Ministry and the official residence of Bashir, whose nearly 30-year-rule the protesters are determined to end.
Read more: Are Sudan's protests against
At least one person died on Saturday during protests, described as "rioting," in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, the state news agency SUNA reported. SUNA did not elaborate on the cause of death. A committee of doctors that helped stage the protests said in a statement that the person killed was a medic.
The Associated Press news agency, citing protest organizers, put the death toll higher, saying that five people had died at the hands of security forces in what were said by witnesses to be the biggest protests in months of demonstrations against Bashir's rule.
Protest organizers chose April 6 to begin the rally outside the army headquarters to mark the 1985 uprising that toppled the regime of President Jaafar Nimeiri.
'We won't leave'
"After what we did yesterday, we will not leave this area now until our mission is accomplished," protester Osama Ahmed, who spent the night outside the compound, told French news agency AFP.
"We won't leave this area until he steps down," he said, referring to Bashir.
Read more: Anger over dictatorship, not bread, fueling Sudan uprising
Officials say 32 people have died since protests erupted in the east African country after a government decision to triple the price of bread. Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 51, including medics and children.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in December called on Sudanese authorities to investigate
law/tj (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
For weeks, the Sudanese people have been protesting against President Omar al-Bashir. Though a diplomatic pariah, his Western back channel support means he holds the cards in a standoff unlikely to deliver major change. (02.01.2019)
Concern over the situation in Sudan has grown at the United Nations as deadly protests continue. Thousands of people have returned to the street to protest rising prices, shortages of basic commodities and a cash crunch. (29.12.2018)
The protest wave sweeping across Sudan was never about bread; it is a nation fed up with a decades-old military dictatorship, say human rights activists and experts. (29.12.2018)
The demonstration was the largest in months, despite a government crackdown. The protesters are calling for an end to the 30-year-rule of President Omar al-Bashir. (06.04.2019)
President Omar al-Bashir has declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved government in Sudan. He is facing the most sustained challenge to his 30-year rule with repeated protests in recent weeks. (22.02.2019)