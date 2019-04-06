Sudan: Thousands keep up protests at army headquarters for second day

Thousands of Sudanese protesters on Sunday rallied outside the army's headquarters in the capital Khartoum for a second day, calling on the military to back their demand for President Omar al-Bashir to resign.

The crowds chanted "Sudan is rising, the army is rising," as they massed outside the complex that also houses the Defense Ministry and the official residence of Bashir, whose nearly 30-year-rule the protesters are determined to end.

Read more: Are Sudan's protests against Bashir regime doomed to fail?

At least one person died on Saturday during protests, described as "rioting," in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, the state news agency SUNA reported. SUNA did not elaborate on the cause of death. A committee of doctors that helped stage the protests said in a statement that the person killed was a medic.

The Associated Press news agency, citing protest organizers, put the death toll higher, saying that five people had died at the hands of security forces in what were said by witnesses to be the biggest protests in months of demonstrations against Bashir's rule.

Protest organizers chose April 6 to begin the rally outside the army headquarters to mark the 1985 uprising that toppled the regime of President Jaafar Nimeiri.

'We won't leave'

"After what we did yesterday, we will not leave this area now until our mission is accomplished," protester Osama Ahmed, who spent the night outside the compound, told French news agency AFP.

"We won't leave this area until he steps down," he said, referring to Bashir.

Read more: Anger over dictatorship, not bread, fueling Sudan uprising

Officials say 32 people have died since protests erupted in the east African country after a government decision to triple the price of bread. Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 51, including medics and children.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in December called on Sudanese authorities to investigate deaths during violent protests across the countries.

law/tj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

