Sudan summons Ethiopian ambassador over soldier executions

Sudan summoned the Ethiopian ambassador in Khartoum on Monday amid deepening tensions, claiming that the neighboring country's army had kidnapped and executed seven of its soldiers and a civilian.

The Sudanese military said that the Ethiopians had displayed the bodies of those who were executed to the public and promised an appropriate response.

What is Sudan claiming?

The Sudanese foreign ministry said the individuals had been seized on Sudanese territory on June 22 and were killed after being taken to Ethiopia.

The ministry said in addition to summoning the Ethiopian ambassador, it would also call back its ambassador from Addis Ababa for discussions.

"The Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum will also be summoned to inform him of Sudan's condemnation of this inhumane behavior," the ministry said, adding that Sudan would prepare a formal complaint to the UN Security Council.

Earlier, the Sudanese military condemned what it called "cowardly behavior," and added: "this treacherous act will not pass."

"In an act that contravenes all laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law, the Ethiopian army executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were their captives," the statement said. It went on to say "this treacherous act will not pass," and vowed to respond to "this cowardly behavior."

There was no initial response from the Ethiopian government. However, a senior Ethiopian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, later told the Reuters news agency that the incident had not taken place. "What they said is full of lies," the official said.

Border dispute sours relations

There have been worsening of relations between the two countries in recent years amid a long-running border dispute over a strip of fertile agricultural land in the al-Fashaqa area.

Sudan insists the area belongs to it according to an agreement that demarcated the boundary more than a century ago.

There have been sporadic clashes over the past two years, after Sudan said it had reclaimed the area.

Ethiopia says Sudan took advantage of the deadly conflict in its northern Tigray region to enter Ethiopian territory and seize it. It has called for Sudan's military troops to return to positions they held before November 2020.

The two countries have held talks — most recently in Khartoum in December — to settle the land dispute but have so far failed to make any progress.

Additionally, there are wider tensions over Ethiopia's controversial Blue Nile dam. Sudan and Egypt, both downstream countries, have slammed Ethiopia's construction of a hydropower plant there, which Sudan and Egypt fear could affect their main water supply.

