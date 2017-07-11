 Sudan: State media report a ′failed′ coup attempt | News | DW | 21.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sudan: State media report a 'failed' coup attempt

At least 40 military officers are reported to have been arrested in connection with the alleged coup.

07.2016 Breaking News English

Sudanese state TV announced on Tuesday that there had been a "failed" in the country, adding that there had been an attempt to take control of the public media building in Omdurman, across the river Nile from the capital Khartoum.

The country's sovereignty council said that the situation was under control and that law enforcement would begin questioning suspects immediately.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold...

Advertisement