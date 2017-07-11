Sudan set for mass demonstrations against military coup

Thousands of anti-coup protesters in Sudan are set to hold a nationwide demonstration on Saturday against the bloody takeover of government by the military earlier this week.

The protesters will be demanding the restoration of a civilian-led government, putting the East African country back on track to democracy following decades of authoritarian rule.

"We will not be ruled by the military. That is the message we will convey" at the protests, Sudanese rights activist Tahani Abbas told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

"The military forces are bloody and unjust, and we are anticipating what is about to happen on the streets," Abbas said. "But we are no longer afraid."

At least 11 people have been killed in clashes with security forces as protesters took to the streets to oppose the coup

Deadly crackdown

On Monday, the nation's military, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, detained Sudan's civilian leadership and dissolved the government, ousting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet.

Street protests followed the coup, triggering a brutal crackdown by security forces where at least 11 protesters died and about 170 were wounded.

Rights activists fear further bloodshed in the coming days, but protesters remain defiant.

The organizers of Saturday's protest are hoping to stage a "million-strong" march against the military.

"The army should go back to its barracks and give the leadership to Hamdok," said Mohamed, one of the activists who plans to join the protests.

"Our demand is a civilian country, a democratic country, nothing less than that," he said.

International condemnation

The United States has called for a restoration of the civilian-led government, adding that Saturday's protests would be a "real test" of the intentions of Sudan's military.

Besides condemnation, the World Bank and the United States have also announced punitive measures such as the freezing of aid to the country already struggling under an economic crisis.

The US continues to stand with "Sudan's people in their nonviolent struggle for democracy," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Twitter. "Sudan's security forces must respect human rights; any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the military to show restraint as he reaffirmed his "strong condemnation" of the coup.

"People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully," Guterres said.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan The military appeases The commander general of the Sudanese armed forces justified the coup by saying that there had been a threat to peace and security in Sudan. The democratic course is supposed to be continued after power was transferred to a civilian elected government. Elections should take place as planned in July 2023. International observers fear that this declaration will not hold.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan The people take to the streets Thousands of pro-democracy supporters protested against the military's actions in the capital Khartoum on October 25, 2021. There had already been an attempted coup in Sudan in September. Since then, political tensions in the country had risen dramatically.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Deadly protests Violence broke out during the protests: Car tires burned in Khartoum on Monday, roads were blocked. Seven people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, according to the Ministry of Health. Protests continued Tuesday, with tanks blocking bridges and major roads in the capital.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Prime minister detained The military arrested acting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (pictured above), along with several other ministers, on Monday. Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said that Hamdok was being held in his own home and was unharmed. On Tuesday evening, Hamdok was able to return home. Cellular and landline service remained largely shut down on Tuesday.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Strikes and resistance throughout the country All over Sudan, people are taking to the streets, as here in Omdurman. There is increasing resistance to the military in other areas: According to media reports, employees of the central bank have gone on strike. The Sudanese doctors' union wrote on Facebook that doctors throughout the country should refuse to work in military hospitals, except in emergencies.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Divided population Not all Sudanese are behind the democratic transition process. Parts of the armed rebel groups would rather see a military government in power than a civilian one, Theodore Murphy, director of Africa programs at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW. "They see that a democratic future is unlikely to work out in their favor."

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Hope for democracy In May, Sudan received billions in debt relief in order to support its transition to democracy. But now, after the coup, a period of instability lies ahead. Western countries have threatened to stop aid payments if the imprisoned politicians are not released and civilian forces are not allowed to participate in the government. Author: Nele Jensch



