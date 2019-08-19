Sudan sentences Omar al-Bashir to two years for corruption

A Sudanese court on Saturday sentenced former President Omar al-Bashir to two years in a rehabilitation center over charges of money laundering and corruption. He will be sent to a state-run facility for elderly people who are convicted of crimes not punishable with death.

"The court convicted Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir," judge Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman said. "The court decided to send him to a community reform centre for two years."

It was the first verdict in a series of legal cases against the country's former strongman, who was ousted by the military in April after months of protests by pro-democracy protesters.

Earlier this year, the former president was charged with money laundering, after millions of US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were seized in his home shortly after his ouster.

Al-Bashir, 75, has been in the Sudanese military's custody since April.

The corruption trial is separate from al-Bashir's alleged involvement in the killings of protesters during the uprising against his authoritarian rule.

More serious charges remain

In December last year, protests erupted against rising prices and food shortages, as calls for al-Bashir's resignation gained momentum. The security forces launched a crackdown against the anti-Bashir demonstrators, killing dozens of people.

Al-Bashir had seized power in 1989 after leading a military coup against his predecessor, Ahmad Ali al-Mirghani.

During his three decades of power, al-Bashir ruled the country with an iron fist and was accused of sponsoring terrorism. He was wanted by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) on war crimes and genocide charges related to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s that killed hundreds of thousands of people due to war and starvation.

The African country's military has said it would not extradite al-Bashir to the ICC, however, it is unclear whether the military-civilian government agrees with it.

In August, rights watchdog Amnesty International warned that the 75-year-old's trial should not distract from the more severe charges he faces in The Hague.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Breaking fast during the protests For weeks — even during Ramadan — thousands of protesters camped outside Sudan's defense ministry, demanding a transitional council in which civilians could decide the future of the country. In early June the military moved in and forcefully removed the protesters. Dozens of people died and those who survived reported rapes, sexual abuse, and the use of force.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle For the love of the country A protester holds up the national flag outside the army headquarters. His demand: that Sudan's Transitional Military Council hand over power to the civilians. This, the protesters believe, will be an important step towards democracy.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Warning signs In early June, just days ahead of the crackdown on the sit-in, the military increased its presence on the streets. Many protesters predicted that the army would not want to hand over power. This was what they hoped for after the ousting of longtime president, Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The end of an era From 1989 until his April 2019, Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan. He suppressed critics. In 1999 he even dismantled parliament in order to maintain his grip on power. His name will, however, be remembered for his handling of the Darfur crisis. His troops' harsh response led to thousands of deaths, and for that, he is wanted for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle A dictator in court Many Sudanese had been waiting for this day for a long time — the day when Omar al-Bashir would have to face a court. On June 16, he appeared before prosecutors, accused of corruption and the illegal possession of foreign currency. After being ousted, security forces found over one million US dollars stashed away in his villa.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The voice of the women Many women actively participated in the protests, and they gave the protests a different face. Their presence underlined the protesters' demand for democracy and equal rights. During the brutal crackdown by security forces, many women reported sexual abuse and rape as a means to silence them.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The Nubian queen - an icon of the revolution Architecture student Alaa Salah became the face of the revolution. A photographer shot this picture as she stood on top of a car and addressed protesters. Photos and videos of her protest chants trended on social media. Online she is known as "Kandaka" or the Nubian queen.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle International solidarity Thanks to social media, the protests rapidly caught international attention and support from human rights groups and Sudanese living abroad. In a statement, the EU's foreign ministers urged for an immediate end to all forms of violence against Sudanese civilians.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Some still support the military But not all Sudanese civilians are against the army. Some people, in fact, want a tough military rule to give the country security and strength. The army supporters have placed their faith in General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The strongman in the background The real power, however, lies not with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, but his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglu, also known as "Hemeti." He heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who cracked down brutally on the protesters. During the war in Darfur, he commanded the feared Janjaweed militias. The protesters fear that he could, in the end, take over power.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle No end in sight to the protests The protests continued unabated throughout June. Military leaders on Monday, June 23, turned down a proposal for a power-sharing deal. The protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which includes the Sudanese Professionals Association, had accepted the deal which was negotiated with the help of Ethiopia.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Power-sharing deal negotiated On July 5, members of the military and the protest movement announced they had reached a deal to share power. For the next three years, a transitional council consisting of six civilians and five military figures will lead the country. Democratic elections will then be held. People in Khartoum celebrated the news, though the practicalities of implementation could cause conflict to reignite.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Help from the Gulf Politicians of other Arab nations continue to watch the developments in Sudan with a certain degree of concern. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it is believed, fears that successful grassroots protests could set an example for citizens in the Arab Peninsula. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be supporting the military regime.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The neighbor in the North Cairo seems similarly concerned about the events in Khartoum. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (pictured l. with Omar al-Bashir in 2018) fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Eygpt has been trying to silence, could fall on fertile ground in Sudan. If the Muslim Brotherhood gains support in Sudan, al-Sisi believes that its success might strengthen the group again in Egypt. Author: Kersten Knipp



