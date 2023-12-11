Sudan: Red Cross decries deadly, 'deliberate' convoy attack

The ICRC said the attack killed two people and injured seven others. The Sudanese army said the convoy violated an agreement by approaching its defensive positions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) decried on Sunday what it said was a "deliberate" attack on one of its humanitarian convoys in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, which killed two and injured seven others.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan has been locked in a battle for power since mid-April with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

"Our mission today was to bring these civilians to safety. Instead, lives have been tragically lost," said Pierre Dorbes, head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan. "My heart goes out to the loved ones of the people killed, and we desperately hope those injured will make a full recovery."

What do we know about the attack?

Those wounded included three ICRC staff members, the humanitarian organization said. It added that the convoy consisted of three ICRC vehicles and three buses, "all clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem."

It was meant to help bring more than 100 civilians from the contested capital Khartoum to Wad Madani, "when it came under attack upon entering the evacuation area."

"We call for the immediate protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel," the ICRC said, also saying it was "shocked and appalled" by the attack.

Sudanese army blames convoy

The ICRC said the evacuation operation had been requested by and coordinated with the parties to the conflict. It said they both gave their agreement and provided the necessary security guarantees.

The Sudanese army said the convoy came under fire after violating an agreement by approaching its defensive positions, alleging it used a car "belonging to the rebels," in reference to the RSF.

The RSF meanwhile accused the army of attacking the convoy.

