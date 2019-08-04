 Sudan: Omar al-Bashir corruption trial gets underway | News | DW | 19.08.2019

News

Sudan: Omar al-Bashir corruption trial gets underway

Sudan's deposed president arrived amid heavy security at the courthouse in Khartoum where he is facing charges of financial malpractice. Amnesty International say that he still has to face heavier charges in The Hague.

Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir

Omar al-Bashir, the former Sudanese president, arrived in court on Monday as his trial on charges of corruption began.

After being overthrown in April following a military coup, Bashir was found in possession of large sums of Sudanese and foreign currency, as well as other assets, without legal justification.

In addition, Bashir was charged in May with incitement as well as being linked with the killing of protesters.

The trial commenced in the wake of the ruling military council and the main opposition coalition signing a final agreement for a transitional government.

The Constitutional Declaration, which was finalized on August 4, paved the way for a return to civilian rule following the ousting of Bashir, after the authoritarian leader had been in power for the past 30 years.

Just the beginning

Amnesty International warned last week that the 75-year-old's trial should not distract from the more severe charges he faces in The Hague.

"While this trial is a positive step towards accountability for some of his alleged crimes, he remains wanted for heinous crimes committed against the Sudanese people," Amnesty's Joan Nyanyuki said.

"Omar al-Bashir has evaded justice for far too long as the victims of horrific crimes still wait for justice and reparations more than a decade since the ICC issued the first warrant for his arrest," she said

  • Protesters sit in rows on the ground while breaking fast (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Breaking fast during the protests

    For weeks — even during Ramadan — thousands of protesters camped outside Sudan's defense ministry, demanding a transitional council in which civilians could decide the future of the country. In early June the military moved in and forcefully removed the protesters. Dozens of people died and those who survived reported rapes, sexual abuse, and the use of force.

  • A protester stands on a block holding up the national flag (Reuters)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    For the love of the country

    A protester holds up the national flag outside the army headquarters. His demand: that Sudan's Transitional Military Council hand over power to the civilians. This, the protesters believe, will be an important step towards democracy.

  • Soldiers sit on the back of a military car (Getty Images/AFP)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Warning signs

    In early June, just days ahead of the crackdown on the sit-in, the military increased its presence on the streets. Many protesters predicted that the army would not want to hand over power. This was what they hoped for after the ousting of longtime president, Omar al-Bashir.

  • Omar al-Bashir (Reuters/M. Nureldin Abdallah)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The end of an era

    From 1989 until his April 2019, Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan. He suppressed critics. In 1999 he even dismantled parliament in order to maintain his grip on power. His name will, however, be remembered for his handling of the Darfur crisis. His troops' harsh response led to thousands of deaths, and for that, he is wanted for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

  • Bashir surrounded by security forces (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hjaj)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    A dictator in court

    Many Sudanese had been waiting for this day for a long time — the day when Omar al-Bashir would have to face a court. On June 16, he appeared before prosecutors, accused of corruption and the illegal possession of foreign currency. After being ousted, security forces found over one million US dollars stashed away in his villa.

  • Women strike outside the Bank of Khartoum (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The voice of the women

    Many women actively participated in the protests, and they gave the protests a different face. Their presence underlined the protesters' demand for democracy and equal rights. During the brutal crackdown by security forces, many women reported sexual abuse and rape as a means to silence them.

  • Alaa Salah stands on top of a car addressing protesters (Getty Images/AFP)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The Nubian queen - an icon of the revolution

    Architecture student Alaa Salah became the face of the revolution. A photographer shot this picture as she stood on top of a car and addressed protesters. Photos and videos of her protest chants trended on social media. Online she is known as "Kandaka" or the Nubian queen.

  • A Sudanese protester in Edinbugh holds up a poster reading Stop killing civilans in Sudan (picture-alliance/EdinburghEliteme/D. Johnston)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    International solidarity

    Thanks to social media, the protests rapidly caught international attention and support from human rights groups and Sudanese living abroad. In a statement, the EU's foreign ministers urged for an immediate end to all forms of violence against Sudanese civilians.

  • Army supporters hold up a poster of General Abdel Fattah Burhan (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Some still support the military

    But not all Sudanese civilians are against the army. Some people, in fact, want a tough military rule to give the country security and strength. The army supporters have placed their faith in General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

  • General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Reuters/M.N. Abdallah)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The strongman in the background

    The real power, however, lies not with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, but his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglu, also known as "Hemeti." He heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who cracked down brutally on the protesters. During the war in Darfur, he commanded the feared Janjaweed militias. The protesters fear that he could, in the end, take over power.

  • Men protest (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Chiba)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    No end in sight to the protests

    The protests continued unabated throughout June. Military leaders on Monday, June 23, turned down a proposal for a power-sharing deal. The protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which includes the Sudanese Professionals Association, had accepted the deal which was negotiated with the help of Ethiopia.

  • A man waves the Sudanese flag from atop a car (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Power-sharing deal negotiated

    On July 5, members of the military and the protest movement announced they had reached a deal to share power. For the next three years, a transitional council consisting of six civilians and five military figures will lead the country. Democratic elections will then be held. People in Khartoum celebrated the news, though the practicalities of implementation could cause conflict to reignite.

  • General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan shakes hands with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ministry of Presidential Affairs/M. Al Hammadi)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Help from the Gulf

    Politicians of other Arab nations continue to watch the developments in Sudan with a certain degree of concern. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it is believed, fears that successful grassroots protests could set an example for citizens in the Arab Peninsula. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be supporting the military regime.

  • President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi with Omar al-Bashir at a military parade (picture-alliance/Photoshot/MENA)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The neighbor in the North

    Cairo seems similarly concerned about the events in Khartoum. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (pictured l. with Omar al-Bashir in 2018) fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Eygpt has been trying to silence, could fall on fertile ground in Sudan. If the Muslim Brotherhood gains support in Sudan, al-Sisi believes that its success might strengthen the group again in Egypt.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


jsi/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Sudan: Military, protest leaders sign historic transition deal

Months after mass protests erupted, the main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have signed off on plans for a transitional government. If it works, Sudan could return to civilian rule in three years. (17.08.2019)  

Sudan: Thousands rally to mark 40 days since deadly crackdown

Protesters have called for justice for those killed in a brutal raid on a Khartoum camp. The military and civilian opposition still can't finalize power-sharing months after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir. (13.07.2019)  

Sudan: Mass rallies turn deadly in quest for civilian rule

In the first protests since the military crackdown a month ago, tens of thousands of people called for civilian rule. The army forced out long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir three months ago. (30.06.2019)  

Sudanese factions sign power-sharing deal

Sudan's pro-democracy movement has inked a landmark power-sharing deal with the country's ruling military council. The move paves the way to civilian rule following April's overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir. (04.08.2019)  

Amnesty: 'Dire human rights situation in South Sudan'

Violence is continuing in South Sudan, five years after independence. The world's youngest nation has a history of unrest, killings and displacement. DW spoke to Amnesty International about the current situation. (08.07.2016)  

Sudan: From protests to power struggle

Following the violent crackdown on the protest camp in Khartoum, the tension between the civilians and military became even more strained. Yet the stalemate appears over — for now. Here's a chronology of events. (06.07.2019)  

