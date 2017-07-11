Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok, says Umma Party head

Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached between the military and civilian political parties, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, said on Sunday.

As part of the deal, Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released, he added.

A group of mediators, including academics, journalists and politicians, had been attempting to reach a deal since the outbreak of the political crisis. It was finally reached late on Saturday, nearly a month after General Abdel-Fattah Burhan took down the transitional government led by Prime Minister Hamdok and detained its leaders. The general had previously deposed autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

What does the deal include?

Under the agreement, all detainees will be released and Hamdok's position as prime minister will be restored. It will also allow for the resumption of the constitutional, legal and political consensus that governs the transitional period.

Watch video 01:20 Sudan sees bloodiest day since military takeover

The deal was reached after weeks of talks that included political factions, former rebel groups as well as military figures.

Burhan has referred to the military takeover as a step "to rectify the transition" and not "a coup." However, he did announce a new ruling council earlier this month, in which he retained his position as the leader. The council also included a paramilitary commander, three senior military figures, three ex-rebel leaders and one civilian.

Large-scale opposition to coup

The coup was slammed widely, both inside the country and internationally. Security forces confronted tens of thousands of protesters who took to the streets in the capital Khartoum and Sudan's most populous city Omdurman.

Earlier this month, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on the military leaders to "step back in order to allow the country to return to the path of progress" after the coup on October 25.

An urgent meeting of the Sovereign Council will be held on Sunday before the agreement is formally announced, reports say.

see/sri (Reuters, AFP)