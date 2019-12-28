Sudan jails 27 soldiers over protest killing

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country's security services to jail for torturing and killing a school teacher during mass protests.

Those convicted included police men working at the jail where the teacher was murdered and members of Sudan's intelligence services.

Nearly 200 protesters were killed during protests that erupted a year ago. The government recently fulfilled a key demand from protesters to appoint independent judges and investigate the deaths.

Caving in to protesters' demands, the Sudanese military earlier this year removed longtime ruler al-Bashir from power in a move widely seen as a struggle between the armed forces and security services.

The protests initially targeted rising food prices but quickly morphed into a sustained challenge against al-Bashir's 30-year rule.

More to follow...

ls/aw (AP, Reuters)