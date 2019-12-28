 Sudan jails 27 soldiers over protest killing | News | DW | 30.12.2019

News

Sudan jails 27 soldiers over protest killing

The members of Sudan's security forces had tortured and killed a teacher protesting against the government. The teacher's murder is considered a pivotal moment in the run up to Omar al-Bashir's ouster.

A Sudanese soldier stands guard as demonstrators attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country's security services to jail for torturing and killing a school teacher during mass protests.

Those convicted included police men working at the jail where the teacher was murdered and members of Sudan's intelligence services.

Nearly 200 protesters were killed during protests that erupted a year ago. The government recently fulfilled a key demand from protesters to appoint independent judges and investigate the deaths.

Caving in to protesters' demands, the Sudanese military earlier this year removed longtime ruler al-Bashir from power in a move widely seen as a struggle between the armed forces and security services.

The protests initially targeted rising food prices but quickly morphed into a sustained challenge against al-Bashir's 30-year rule.

Read more: Opinion: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab Spring?

More to follow...

ls/aw (AP, Reuters)

