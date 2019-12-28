Sudan jails 27 soldiers over protest killing

The members of Sudan's security forces had tortured and killed a teacher protesting against the government. The teacher's murder is considered a pivotal moment in the run up to Omar al-Bashir's ouster.
A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country's security services to jail for torturing and killing a school teacher during mass anti-government protests.
Those convicted included police men working at the jail where the teacher was murdered and members of Sudan's intelligence services.
Sudanese police had initially claimed he had died from illness but a state investigation days afterward pointed to torture.
Protesters were seen outside the court waving Sudanese flags and carrying photos of the late teacher.
Read more: Sudan plots path towards democracy
Deadly crackdown
The teacher's death marked a turning point for the uprising, effectively becoming a rallying cry against security forces' brutal repression of protesters.
Nearly 200 protesters were killed during protests that erupted a year ago. The government recently fulfilled a key demand from protesters to appoint independent judges and investigate the deaths.
Caving in to protesters' demands, the Sudanese military earlier this year removed longtime ruler al-Bashir from power in a move widely seen as a struggle between the armed forces and security services.
The protests initially targeted rising food prices but quickly morphed into a sustained challenge against al-Bashir's 30-year rule.
Read more: Opinion: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab Spring?
More to follow...
ls/aw (AP, Reuters)
The overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir may one day be remembered as the beginning of Sudan's transition to democracy. But economic crisis and various military players threaten to derail the revolution. (17.12.2019)
From protests in Iraq and Lebanon to regime change in Sudan and Algeria, the uprisings in the Arab world are reminiscent of those that swept the Middle East in 2011. DW's Rainer Sollich asks: Is this another Arab Spring? (08.11.2019)
Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the military have signed a constitutional declaration. The two sides are aiming to put the country on a course toward democratization, but the path will prove challenging. (06.08.2019)
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has rejected calls to step down amid growing popular pressure against his rule. For thousands of protesters, the military may be the only option to force him out of office. (08.04.2019)