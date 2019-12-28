Sudan jails 27 soldiers over protest killing

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country's security services to jail for torturing and killing a school teacher during mass protests.

Those convicted included police men working at the jail where the teacher was murdered and members of Sudan's intelligence services.

Sudanese police had initially claimed he had died from illness but a state investigation days afterward pointed to torture.

Protesters were seen outside the court waving Sudanese flags and carrying photos of the late teacher.

Deadly crackdown

The teacher's death marked a turning point for the uprising, effectively becoming a rallying cry against the government's brutal repression of protesters.

Nearly 200 protesters were killed during protests that erupted a year ago. The government recently fulfilled a key demand from protesters to appoint independent judges and investigate the deaths.

Caving in to protesters' demands, the Sudanese military earlier this year removed longtime ruler al-Bashir from power in a move widely seen as a struggle between the armed forces and security services.

The protests initially targeted rising food prices but quickly morphed into a sustained challenge against al-Bashir's 30-year rule.

