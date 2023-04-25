  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Israel
ConflictsSudan

Sudan fighting flares amid proposed truce extension

39 minutes ago

Fighting has flared in Sudan, despite the army's approval of a three-day extension to the current cease-fire. Thousands of civilians are trying to escape the country while the shaky truce holds. But for many unable to leave, the situation is grim.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QbqL
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

DW correspondent Nick Connolly wears a bullet proof vest with the world "press" on it as he speaks to a soldier on the front in a trench

Meeting Ukrainian citizen soldiers in the Donbas

Conflicts16 minutes ago05:41 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudan Khartoum Kämpfe

Violence in Sudan and the West's dilemma

Violence in Sudan and the West's dilemma

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A PDF soldier watching a military base through the scope of his roger sniper rifle

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still from 'Sam: A Saxon': a man in a uniform sitting in a retro couch, looking pensive.

The amazing story of East Germany's first Black policeman

The amazing story of East Germany's first Black policeman

Culture12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women sorting produce at a production line

The price of Spain's cheap produce

The price of Spain's cheap produce

Business19 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Adnan Al Mousa Alfermli riding his handbike

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

SportsApril 25, 202301:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Society17 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Business20 hours ago02:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage