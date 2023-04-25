Sudan fighting flares amid proposed truce extension

ConflictsSudanSudan fighting flares amid proposed truce extensionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSudan39 minutes ago39 minutes agoFighting has flared in Sudan, despite the army's approval of a three-day extension to the current cease-fire. Thousands of civilians are trying to escape the country while the shaky truce holds. But for many unable to leave, the situation is grim.https://p.dw.com/p/4QbqLAdvertisement