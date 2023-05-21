  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
Sudanese army greeted by locals.
The ceasefire begins at Monday 9Ö45pm local time.Image: AFP via Getty Images
ConflictsSudan

Sudan: Factions agree on 7-day cease-fire

2 hours ago

The Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary agreed on a cease-fire commencing on Monday night. It may be extended if both parties agree, but several cease-fires in Sudan have failed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RcYy

Sudan's warring factions reached an agreement Saturday on a seven-day cease-fire, as announced by the US and Saudi mediators. Previous attempts to broker a lasting truce had been unsuccessful.

During a meeting held in Jeddah, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces officially agreed upon a seven-day cease-fire scheduled to commence on Monday at 9:45 p.m. local time in Sudan, according to a joint statement issued by the United States and Saudi Arabia. The possibility of extending the cease-fire will be considered if both parties mutually agree.

The joint statement said, "Both parties have assured the Saudi and US facilitators of their commitment to refrain from seeking military advantage during the 48-hour notification period after signing the agreement and prior to the commencement of the cease-fire."

Previous discussions in Jeddah resulted in an agreement between the conflicting sides to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict.

However, prior ceasefire arrangements faltered as both parties accused each other of violations.

Committee to monitor cease-fire

The US-Saudi statement acknowledged, "it is widely known that the parties have previously declared cease-fires that were not upheld." In contrast, the recent agreement reached in Jeddah has been signed by both parties and will be backed by a ceasefire monitoring mechanism supported by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the international community.

The Monitoring and Coordination Committee will consist of three representatives from the United States and Saudi Arabia, as well as three representatives from each of the involved parties.

Sudan crisis poses dangerous spillover risks for Chad

tg/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Sudan crisis: Hospitals damaged and overwhelmed

Sudan crisis: Hospitals damaged and overwhelmed

The ongoing fighting in Sudan has already destroyed numerous medical facilities and forced many doctors and other health care workers to flee. Those who can bear to remain have been overwhelmed with patients.
ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
Plume of smoke rising among buildings in Sudan

Qatar's embassy in Sudan attacked

Qatar's embassy in Sudan attacked

Sudan's military blamed the raid on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Qatar denounced the attack without laying blame on any group. Meanwhile, there were reports of air strikes in the area around Khartoum.
Conflicts9 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian Wagner Group mercenary walks through rubble in Bakhmut

Ukraine: Bakhmut captured, Russian Defense Ministry claims

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Catastrophe20 hours ago02:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and Justice9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Headquarters of Republican People's Party in Istanbul

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Business11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage