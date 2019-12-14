 Sudan ex-leader Omar al-Bashir headed to International Criminal Court? | News | DW | 11.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sudan ex-leader Omar al-Bashir headed to International Criminal Court?

The Sudanese government and rebels have agreed to hand over suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a top official said. The ICC wants ex-leader Omar al-Bashir, but the army opposed his extradition.

Omar al-Bashir before court (Reuters/M. N. Abdallah)

A deal between the transitional government and rebel groups in Sudan may lead to oustedSudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir facing war crimes charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

At peace talks in Juba, the two sides agreed on a mechanism which would include "the appearance of those who face arrest warrants before the International Criminal Court," said Sudanese official Mohamed al-Hassan al-Taishi on Tuesday.

The nation's Information Minister Faisal Saleh confirmed the deal to Reuters, but did not refer to Omar al-Bashir by name.

The Hague-based ICC wants al-Bashir on war crimes and genocide charges related to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s that killed hundreds of thousands of people due to war and starvation. The first warrant against him was issued in 2009, while he was still in office, followed by a second in 2010. The ICC does not try individuals in absentia.

Following his ouster in April last year, the Sudanese military has said it would not extradite al-Bashir. It was not immediately clear if the army leaders were onboard with the latest deal.

In December 2019, the 75-year-old politician was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a Sudanese court over money laundering and corruption.

Watch video 01:09

Sudan's former strongman gets two years for corruption

dj/msh (Reuters, AP)

Related content

Sudan Khartum | Ex-Präsident Umar al-Baschir vor Gericht

Sudan sentences Omar al-Bashir to two years for corruption 14.12.2019

The former president is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict. The Sudanese military said it would not extradite Bashir to the ICC.

Israelische Flagge in Eilat

Sudan signals Israel detente after decades of hostility 04.02.2020

In a diplomatic tour de force, Israel's premier said Sudan's leader has agreed to work towards normalizing relations. Experts have described the thaw as a "positive global development," but others remain skeptical.

Sudan Khartum | Sicherheitskräfte

Sudan: Ex-security forces clash with transitional government troops 15.01.2020

Sudan's transitional government has quelled armed protests by former intelligence officers angry about severance pay. It was one of the biggest outbreaks of violence since the country's transition from autocratic rule.

Advertisement