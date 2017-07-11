Sudan coup: Ousted PM Hamdok staying 'at my home,' general says

Sudan's top general Abdel-Fattah Burhan said on Tuesday he was keeping ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at "my home," in the wake of the military coup the army official conducted.

The army official told a news conference in Khartoum that Hamdok was being held there "for his own safety."

"Yes, we arrested ministers and politicians, but not all" of them, Burhan said, adding that Hamdok was "in good health" and would "return home when the crisis is over."

PM office speaks out

However, Hamdok's office hit back, calling for his "immediate" release, as well as others who have also been detained as part of the military operation.

The call for his freedom came in a statement from the information ministry which appealed for the "liberation of everyone" arrested on Monday. This included Hamdok's wife, several of his ministers, and civilian members of the council that was in charge of the country's transition to full civilian rule.

The office said that Hamdok is still "the executive authority recognized by the Sudanese people and the world."

Ousted officials have called for mass protests against military rule

Coup necessary to avoid civil war, says Burhan

Burhan stood by the army's decision to carry out the coup, saying it was required to avoid civil unrest.

"The whole country was suspended due to political rivalries," he said at the televised news conference. "The experience during the past two years has proven that the participation of political forces in the transitional period is flawed and stirs up strife."

Ambassadors defect

Meanwhile, three Sudanese ambassadors in Europe have declared their defection and condemned the military coup in their country.

"We completely align ourselves with the heroic opposition (to the coup) followed by the entire world," the ambassadors to France, Belgium and Switzerland said, declaring their missions as "embassies of the Sudanese people and their revolution."

Power grab

On Monday, Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government and the ruling Sovereign Council, a joint military and civilian body.

Most of Sudan's Cabinet ministers and pro-government party leaders were arrested in the process.

Several people have been killed and at least 140 wounded in violent clashes between soldiers and protesting civilians, the health ministry said on Monday.

On Tuesday, in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman across the Nile, shops were shut down as plumes of smoke were seen from where protesters were burning tires.

