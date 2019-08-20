 Sudan: Civilian-majority ruling council sworn in | Africa | DW | 21.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

SUDAN PEACE PROCESS

Sudan: Civilian-majority ruling council sworn in

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been announced as the head of the new council. While many citizens welcome the progress towards democracy, a group of lawyers has petitioned for reunification with South Sudan.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the new Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC)

Members of Sudan's new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were officially sworn in on Wednesday, a day after the final signing of a long-anticipated power sharing agreement between the military and the civilian alliance, Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

The body now replaces the Transitional Military Council (TMC) which has been in charge since longtime autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashirwas ousted in April. It also marks the first time that Sudan has not been under military rule since Bashir took power in a bloodless coup d'etat in 1989. The 11-member Sovereign Council is expected to run the country for three years until fresh elections can be held as part of the gradual transition to civilian rule.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (pictured above), the former leader of the TMC, has been announced as the head of the new governing body. Economist Abdalla Hamdok, who up to now has held the position of deputy executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, was expected to be formally sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday evening.

The transitional constitution was adopted on August 17, however differences within the opposition alliance stalled the naming of those nominated to sit on the council, which is comprised of six civilian and five military figures.

New leadership

Al-Burhan is expected to serve as Sudan's head of state for the first 21 months of the 39-month transition period until a civilian is nominated to take over the role.

Two women have also been sworn in to the Sovereign Council, including a member of Sudan's Christian minority. 

Following the overthrow of Bashir, citizens soon pushed for a handover of power to civilians. A period of unrest followed, culminating in the Khartoum massacre on June 3 when the armed forces of the TMC used heavy gunfire to disperse a sit-in by protestors outside the military headquarters, killing at least 128 people.

The inauguration of a new civilian-dominated governing council has left many Sudanese optimistic about the future. However, many say they will be watching the new leaders closely.

Read more: Opinion: Sudan must not become another Egypt

Reunification still on the cards?

The latest progress in the peace process came just weeks after four hundred lawyers in Sudan and eleven others in South Sudan filed a petition at the Supreme Court in Khartoum seeking to reunite the two countries.

The leader of the group, Najibi Mustapha, argues that South Sudan always was, and should remain, a part of Sudan's southern region.

"It is a known fact that South Sudan and Sudan were one country," he told DW. "When South Sudan was separated from Sudan, there was no clear demarcation border. Independence was granted to people of South Sudan at the time when their border with Sudan had not been officially marked. All that we want is for the court to legally rule that South Sudan is one of the regions of Sudan."

Sudanese women march with banners in memory of those killed during the Khartoum massacre

Sudanese women march demonstrate for those killed during the Khartoum massacre on June 3

'We are brothers'

The lawyers behind the petition claim that the separation of Sudan and South Sudan in 2011 was illegal and the time has come for the two countries to reunite.

Babiker Feisal, a member of the opposition alliance FFC, told DW the two countries should reunite because of their shared history.

"We are brothers," he said. "We have the largest borders in Africa. Relations are very big in our society and we invoke [the separation] deliberately to achieve unity in the future. Eventually, I am sure that the two countries will reunite."

The secession of South Sudan effectively marked the end of 21 years of civil war which claimed the lives of more than 2 million people, while nearly four million others were displaced and forced to take refuge in neighboring African countries or elsewhere abroad.

South Sudan became Africa's 54th independent nation on July 9, 2011 following a referendum in which 98.83% of the population voted for independence.

  • Protesters sit in rows on the ground while breaking fast (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Breaking fast during the protests

    For weeks — even during Ramadan — thousands of protesters camped outside Sudan's defense ministry, demanding a transitional council in which civilians could decide the future of the country. In early June the military moved in and forcefully removed the protesters. Dozens of people died and those who survived reported rapes, sexual abuse, and the use of force.

  • A protester stands on a block holding up the national flag (Reuters)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    For the love of the country

    A protester holds up the national flag outside the army headquarters. His demand: that Sudan's Transitional Military Council hand over power to the civilians. This, the protesters believe, will be an important step towards democracy.

  • Soldiers sit on the back of a military car (Getty Images/AFP)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Warning signs

    In early June, just days ahead of the crackdown on the sit-in, the military increased its presence on the streets. Many protesters predicted that the army would not want to hand over power. This was what they hoped for after the ousting of longtime president, Omar al-Bashir.

  • Omar al-Bashir (Reuters/M. Nureldin Abdallah)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The end of an era

    From 1989 until his April 2019, Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan. He suppressed critics. In 1999 he even dismantled parliament in order to maintain his grip on power. His name will, however, be remembered for his handling of the Darfur crisis. His troops' harsh response led to thousands of deaths, and for that, he is wanted for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

  • Bashir surrounded by security forces (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hjaj)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    A dictator in court

    Many Sudanese had been waiting for this day for a long time — the day when Omar al-Bashir would have to face a court. On June 16, he appeared before prosecutors, accused of corruption and the illegal possession of foreign currency. After being ousted, security forces found over one million US dollars stashed away in his villa.

  • Women strike outside the Bank of Khartoum (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The voice of the women

    Many women actively participated in the protests, and they gave the protests a different face. Their presence underlined the protesters' demand for democracy and equal rights. During the brutal crackdown by security forces, many women reported sexual abuse and rape as a means to silence them.

  • Alaa Salah stands on top of a car addressing protesters (Getty Images/AFP)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The Nubian queen - an icon of the revolution

    Architecture student Alaa Salah became the face of the revolution. A photographer shot this picture as she stood on top of a car and addressed protesters. Photos and videos of her protest chants trended on social media. Online she is known as "Kandaka" or the Nubian queen.

  • A Sudanese protester in Edinbugh holds up a poster reading Stop killing civilans in Sudan (picture-alliance/EdinburghEliteme/D. Johnston)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    International solidarity

    Thanks to social media, the protests rapidly caught international attention and support from human rights groups and Sudanese living abroad. In a statement, the EU's foreign ministers urged for an immediate end to all forms of violence against Sudanese civilians.

  • Army supporters hold up a poster of General Abdel Fattah Burhan (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Some still support the military

    But not all Sudanese civilians are against the army. Some people, in fact, want a tough military rule to give the country security and strength. The army supporters have placed their faith in General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

  • General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Reuters/M.N. Abdallah)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The strongman in the background

    The real power, however, lies not with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, but his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglu, also known as "Hemeti." He heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who cracked down brutally on the protesters. During the war in Darfur, he commanded the feared Janjaweed militias. The protesters fear that he could, in the end, take over power.

  • Men protest (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Chiba)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    No end in sight to the protests

    The protests continued unabated throughout June. Military leaders on Monday, June 23, turned down a proposal for a power-sharing deal. The protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which includes the Sudanese Professionals Association, had accepted the deal which was negotiated with the help of Ethiopia.

  • A man waves the Sudanese flag from atop a car (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Power-sharing deal negotiated

    On July 5, members of the military and the protest movement announced they had reached a deal to share power. For the next three years, a transitional council consisting of six civilians and five military figures will lead the country. Democratic elections will then be held. People in Khartoum celebrated the news, though the practicalities of implementation could cause conflict to reignite.

  • General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan shakes hands with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ministry of Presidential Affairs/M. Al Hammadi)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Help from the Gulf

    Politicians of other Arab nations continue to watch the developments in Sudan with a certain degree of concern. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it is believed, fears that successful grassroots protests could set an example for citizens in the Arab Peninsula. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be supporting the military regime.

  • President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi with Omar al-Bashir at a military parade (picture-alliance/Photoshot/MENA)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The neighbor in the North

    Cairo seems similarly concerned about the events in Khartoum. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (pictured l. with Omar al-Bashir in 2018) fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Eygpt has been trying to silence, could fall on fertile ground in Sudan. If the Muslim Brotherhood gains support in Sudan, al-Sisi believes that its success might strengthen the group again in Egypt.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


im / sh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

James Shimanyula contributed to this article.

 

DW recommends

Sudan protesters, military form new transitional council

Sudan has formed a transitional council that will govern the country for three years, with elections to follow. Many Sudanese welcome a new era after months of unrest, but how serious is the military about democracy? (20.08.2019)  

Sudan: Omar al-Bashir corruption trial gets underway

Sudan's deposed president arrived amid heavy security at the courthouse in Khartoum where he is facing charges of financial malpractice. Amnesty International say that he still has to face heavier charges in The Hague. (19.08.2019)  

Sudan: Military, protest leaders sign historic transition deal

Months after mass protests erupted, the main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have signed off on plans for a transitional government. If it works, Sudan could return to civilian rule in three years. (17.08.2019)  

Opinion: Sudan must not become another Egypt

The conflict between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters is worsening, with reports of deaths and injuries in Khartoum. After months of peaceful protest, demonstrators now deserve Europe's full support. (03.06.2019)  

Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in

Security forces have used live rounds in an operation to disperse peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Demonstrators are demanding civilian rule, after a military council took over from ousted President Omar al-Bashir. (03.06.2019)  

Sudan: From protests to power struggle

Following the violent crackdown on the protest camp in Khartoum, the tension between the civilians and military became even more strained. Yet the stalemate appears over — for now. Here's a chronology of events. (06.07.2019)  

Related content

Sudan, politische Unruhe

Sudan protesters, military form new transitional council 20.08.2019

Sudan has formed a transitional council that will govern the country for three years, with elections to follow. Many Sudanese welcome a new era after months of unrest, but how serious is the military about democracy?

Sudan Khartum Machtabgabe Militär Vertragsunterzeichnung

Sudan: Military, protest leaders sign historic transition deal 17.08.2019

Months after mass protests erupted, the main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have signed off on plans for a transitional government. If it works, Sudan could return to civilian rule in three years.

Sudan Proteste gegen Präsident Omar Al-Bashir

Sudan: Could army-backed protests topple Omar al-Bashir? 10.04.2019

Over the past days, thousands have defied violence to camp outside Sudan's Defense Ministry. Growing support within the army and police could tilt the campaign for al-Bashir's ouster in the cheering protesters' favor.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  