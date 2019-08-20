Sudan: Civilian-majority ruling council sworn in

Members of Sudan's new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were officially sworn in on Wednesday, a day after the final signing of a long-anticipated power sharing agreement between the military and the civilian alliance, Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

The body now replaces the Transitional Military Council (TMC) which has been in charge since longtime autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashirwas ousted in April. It also marks the first time that Sudan has not been under military rule since Bashir took power in a bloodless coup d'etat in 1989. The 11-member Sovereign Council is expected to run the country for three years until fresh elections can be held as part of the gradual transition to civilian rule.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (pictured above), the former leader of the TMC, has been announced as the head of the new governing body. Economist Abdalla Hamdok, who up to now has held the position of deputy executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, was expected to be formally sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday evening.

The transitional constitution was adopted on August 17, however differences within the opposition alliance stalled the naming of those nominated to sit on the council, which is comprised of six civilian and five military figures.

New leadership

Al-Burhan is expected to serve as Sudan's head of state for the first 21 months of the 39-month transition period until a civilian is nominated to take over the role.

Two women have also been sworn in to the Sovereign Council, including a member of Sudan's Christian minority.

Following the overthrow of Bashir, citizens soon pushed for a handover of power to civilians. A period of unrest followed, culminating in the Khartoum massacre on June 3 when the armed forces of the TMC used heavy gunfire to disperse a sit-in by protestors outside the military headquarters, killing at least 128 people.

The inauguration of a new civilian-dominated governing council has left many Sudanese optimistic about the future. However, many say they will be watching the new leaders closely.

Reunification still on the cards?

The latest progress in the peace process came just weeks after four hundred lawyers in Sudan and eleven others in South Sudan filed a petition at the Supreme Court in Khartoum seeking to reunite the two countries.

The leader of the group, Najibi Mustapha, argues that South Sudan always was, and should remain, a part of Sudan's southern region.

"It is a known fact that South Sudan and Sudan were one country," he told DW. "When South Sudan was separated from Sudan, there was no clear demarcation border. Independence was granted to people of South Sudan at the time when their border with Sudan had not been officially marked. All that we want is for the court to legally rule that South Sudan is one of the regions of Sudan."

Sudanese women march demonstrate for those killed during the Khartoum massacre on June 3

'We are brothers'

The lawyers behind the petition claim that the separation of Sudan and South Sudan in 2011 was illegal and the time has come for the two countries to reunite.

Babiker Feisal, a member of the opposition alliance FFC, told DW the two countries should reunite because of their shared history.

"We are brothers," he said. "We have the largest borders in Africa. Relations are very big in our society and we invoke [the separation] deliberately to achieve unity in the future. Eventually, I am sure that the two countries will reunite."

The secession of South Sudan effectively marked the end of 21 years of civil war which claimed the lives of more than 2 million people, while nearly four million others were displaced and forced to take refuge in neighboring African countries or elsewhere abroad.

South Sudan became Africa's 54th independent nation on July 9, 2011 following a referendum in which 98.83% of the population voted for independence.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Breaking fast during the protests For weeks — even during Ramadan — thousands of protesters camped outside Sudan's defense ministry, demanding a transitional council in which civilians could decide the future of the country. In early June the military moved in and forcefully removed the protesters. Dozens of people died and those who survived reported rapes, sexual abuse, and the use of force.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle For the love of the country A protester holds up the national flag outside the army headquarters. His demand: that Sudan's Transitional Military Council hand over power to the civilians. This, the protesters believe, will be an important step towards democracy.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Warning signs In early June, just days ahead of the crackdown on the sit-in, the military increased its presence on the streets. Many protesters predicted that the army would not want to hand over power. This was what they hoped for after the ousting of longtime president, Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The end of an era From 1989 until his April 2019, Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan. He suppressed critics. In 1999 he even dismantled parliament in order to maintain his grip on power. His name will, however, be remembered for his handling of the Darfur crisis. His troops' harsh response led to thousands of deaths, and for that, he is wanted for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle A dictator in court Many Sudanese had been waiting for this day for a long time — the day when Omar al-Bashir would have to face a court. On June 16, he appeared before prosecutors, accused of corruption and the illegal possession of foreign currency. After being ousted, security forces found over one million US dollars stashed away in his villa.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The voice of the women Many women actively participated in the protests, and they gave the protests a different face. Their presence underlined the protesters' demand for democracy and equal rights. During the brutal crackdown by security forces, many women reported sexual abuse and rape as a means to silence them.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The Nubian queen - an icon of the revolution Architecture student Alaa Salah became the face of the revolution. A photographer shot this picture as she stood on top of a car and addressed protesters. Photos and videos of her protest chants trended on social media. Online she is known as "Kandaka" or the Nubian queen.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle International solidarity Thanks to social media, the protests rapidly caught international attention and support from human rights groups and Sudanese living abroad. In a statement, the EU's foreign ministers urged for an immediate end to all forms of violence against Sudanese civilians.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Some still support the military But not all Sudanese civilians are against the army. Some people, in fact, want a tough military rule to give the country security and strength. The army supporters have placed their faith in General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The strongman in the background The real power, however, lies not with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, but his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglu, also known as "Hemeti." He heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who cracked down brutally on the protesters. During the war in Darfur, he commanded the feared Janjaweed militias. The protesters fear that he could, in the end, take over power.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle No end in sight to the protests The protests continued unabated throughout June. Military leaders on Monday, June 23, turned down a proposal for a power-sharing deal. The protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which includes the Sudanese Professionals Association, had accepted the deal which was negotiated with the help of Ethiopia.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Power-sharing deal negotiated On July 5, members of the military and the protest movement announced they had reached a deal to share power. For the next three years, a transitional council consisting of six civilians and five military figures will lead the country. Democratic elections will then be held. People in Khartoum celebrated the news, though the practicalities of implementation could cause conflict to reignite.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle Help from the Gulf Politicians of other Arab nations continue to watch the developments in Sudan with a certain degree of concern. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it is believed, fears that successful grassroots protests could set an example for citizens in the Arab Peninsula. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be supporting the military regime.

Sudan: From protests to power struggle The neighbor in the North Cairo seems similarly concerned about the events in Khartoum. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (pictured l. with Omar al-Bashir in 2018) fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Eygpt has been trying to silence, could fall on fertile ground in Sudan. If the Muslim Brotherhood gains support in Sudan, al-Sisi believes that its success might strengthen the group again in Egypt. Author: Kersten Knipp



im / sh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

James Shimanyula contributed to this article.