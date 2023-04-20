Sudan bloodshed goes on, EU urges cease-fire

Battles between forces loyal to the army and the paramilitary group RSF are showing no signs of abating. The violence has taken a heavy toll on civilians.
Fighting in Sudan entered its sixth day on Thursday, as explosions and gunfire rocked the capital, Khartoum, and the adjacent city of Omdurman, prompting thousands of residents to flee.
The bloodshed, which has so far claimed the lives of over 330 civilians and left many wounded, shows no signs of letting up.
Battles are continuing between forces loyal to the head of the army — Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country's de facto ruler — and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, who commands the the paramilitary RSF group.
Wednesday's cease-fire was the second to fail in two days. A previous truce had been planned from sundown Tuesday to sundown Wednesday, but it never came to fruition.
Patrick Oyet, a journalist and political analyst based in Juba, in neighboring South Sudan, told DW that the fighting "is still ongoing" and it "doesn't look like it will stop."
He noted possible reasons as to why the cease-fire announcements haven't brought much relief so far: "One side thinks I may win the fighting outright. Another one thinks maybe I should first gain more ground so that when we begin negotiations, then I am having an upper hand. So those are possibly the reasons as to why the fighting is really not stopping."
How are world powers reacting to the violence?
World powers have been trying to put pressure on both sides to agree and enforce a cease-fire. A number of countries are struggling to evacuate their citizens after the airport and several districts housing foreign embassies were caught up in the violence.
Japan and the Netherlands are stationing more resources in nearby countries like Djibouti and Jordan to react quickly and evacuate their citizens as soon as the situation allows.
The European Union on Thursday called for a cease-fire. "The fighting must stop," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels.
He also urged the parties to protect the civilian population and ensure swift and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.
Egypt, meanwhile, said it repatriated dozens of its military personnel who had been held by the RSF. The Sudanese military also confirmed the evacuation, putting the number of Egyptian personnel at 177.
'A battle between two very well armed, very motivated sides'