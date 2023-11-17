Sudan asks UN to end political mission immediately

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Sudan's acting foreign minister said the UN mission's performance in achieving its objectives "was disappointing."

The government of Sudan, in a letter to the United Nations, on Thursday asked it to "immediately terminate" its political mission, UNITAMS, in the country.

"[The] government of Sudan requested that the United Nations immediately terminate the UNITAMS mission. At the same time, we would like to assure you that the Government of Sudan is committed to engaging constructively with the Security Council and the Secretariat," Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali Sadeq, told the UN Security Council in the letter seen by the Reuters and dpa news agencies.

The UNITAMS mission began in Sudan in 2020 and employs more than 400 civilians.

The letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "The purpose of establishing the mission [was] to assist the transitional government of Sudan after the December 2018 revolution," adding that the mission's performance in implementing its objectives "was disappointing."

Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed that the letter had been received and circulated to the UN Security Council.

Sudan's strained relations with the UN

The relationship between the Sudanese government and the UN has been tense since a war erupted in the country on April 15.

Volker Perthes, the UN special envoy to Sudan stepped down in September, more than three months after the Sudanese government declared him persona non grata. The de facto president of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had accused him of fueling the conflict in Sudan.

Sudan has been reeling after an armed conflict between the army and Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted over control of the country.

