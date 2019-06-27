 Sudan: Army raids opposition offices ahead of protests | News | DW | 30.06.2019

News

Sudan: Army raids opposition offices ahead of protests

Protest organizers said security services stormed their offices without warning and forced them to call off a press conference. Nationwide marches would still go ahead on Sunday, however, they announced.

Sudanese protestors

Security forces raided the offices of Sudan's opposition group, the Sudanese Professionals‘ Association (SPA), the group said late on Saturday, forcing them to nix a press conference ahead of major protests.

The SPA and the military have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks, disagreeing over the timeline for a transition to democracy after the protest movement ousted former strongman President Omar al-Bashir. Since talks between the two groups broke down earlier this month, a violent crackdown has killed at least 128 people across the country, according to protest organizers.

Demonstrators have repeatedly accused the military of trying to make a power grab in Bashir's absence.

"This represents a violation of liberties that is even worse than the regime of the former president," SPA spokesman Ahmed al-Rabie told Reuters news agency after the raid on their offices.

"This is a bad sign for the atmosphere of mediation between the two parties."

  • Protesters sit in rows on the ground while breaking fast (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Breaking fast during the protests

    For weeks - even during Ramadan - thousands of protesters camped outside Sudan's defense ministry, demanding a transitional council in which civilians could decide the future of the country. In early June the military moved in and forcefully removed the protesters. Dozens of people died and those who survived reported rapes, sexual abuse, and the use of force.

  • A protester stands on a block holding up the national flag (Reuters)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    For the love of the country

    A protester holds up the national flag outside the army headquarters. His demand: that Sudan's Transitional Military Council hand over power to the civilians. This, the protesters believe, will be an important step towards democracy.

  • Soldiers sit on the back of a military car (Getty Images/AFP)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Warning signs

    In early June, just days ahead of the crackdown on the sit-in, the military increased its presence on the streets. Many protesters predicted that the army would not want to hand over power. This was what they hoped for after the ousting of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.

  • Omar al-Bashir (Reuters/M. Nureldin Abdallah)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The end of an era

    From 1989 until his April 2019, Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan. He suppressed critics. In 1999 he even dismantled parliament in order to maintain his grip on power. His name will, however, be remembered for his handling of the Darfur crisis. His troops' harsh response led to thousands of deaths, and for that, he is wanted for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

  • Bashir surrounded by security forces (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hjaj)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    A dictator in court

    Many Sudanese had been waiting for this day for a long time - the day when Omar al-Bashir would have to face a court. On June 16, he appeared before prosecutors, accused of corruption and the illegal possession of foreign currency. After being ousted, security forces found over one million US dollars stashed away in his villa.

  • Women strike outside the Bank of Khartoum (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The voice of the women

    Many women actively participated in the protests, and they gave the protests a different face. Their presence underlined the protesters demand for democracy and equal rights. During the brutal crackdown by security forces, many women reported sexual abuse and rape as a means to silence them.

  • Alaa Salah stands on top of a car addressing protesters (Getty Images/AFP)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The Nubian queen - an icon of the revolution

    Architecture student Alaa Salah became the face of the revolution. A photographer shot this picture as she stood on top of a car and addressed protesters. Photos and videos of her protest chants trended on social media. Online she is known as "Kandaka" or the Nubian queen.

  • A Sudanese protester in Edinbugh holds up a poster reading Stop killing civilans in Sudan (picture-alliance/EdinburghEliteme/D. Johnston)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    International solidarity

    Thanks to social media, the protests rapidly caught international attention and support from human rights groups and Sudanese living abroad. In a statement, the EU's foreign ministers urged for an immediate end to all forms of violence against Sudanese civilians.

  • Army supporters hold up a poster of General Abdel Fattah Burhan (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Some still support the military

    But not all Sudanese civilians are against the army. Some people, in fact, want a tough military rule to give the country security and strength. The army supporters have placed their faith in General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

  • General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Reuters/M.N. Abdallah)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The strongman in the background

    The real power, however, lies not with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, but his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglu, also known as "Hemeti." He heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who cracked down brutally on the protesters. During the war in Darfur, he commanded the feared Janjaweed militias. The protesters fear that he could, in the end, take power.

  • General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan shakes hands with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ministry of Presidential Affairs/M. Al Hammadi)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    Help from the Gulf

    Politicians of other Arab nations have been watching the developments in Sudan with a certain degree of concern. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it is believed, fears that successful grassroots protests could set an example for citizens in the Arab Peninsula. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be supporting the military regime.

  • President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi with Omar al-Bashir at a military parade (picture-alliance/Photoshot/MENA)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    The neighbor in the North

    Cairo seems similarly concerned about the events in Khartoum. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (pictured l. with Omar al-Bashir in 2018) fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Eygpt has been trying to silence, could fall on fertile ground in Sudan. If the Muslim Brotherhood gains support in Sudan, al-Sisi believes that its success might strengthen the group again in Egypt.

  • Men protest (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Chiba)

    Sudan: From protests to power struggle

    No end in sight to the protests

    In Sudan, the protests continue unabated. Military leaders on Monday, June 23, turned down a proposal for a power-sharing deal. The protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which includes the Sudanese Professional's Association, had accepted the deal which was negotiated with the help of Ethiopia.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


Military warns potential 'vandals'

The umbrella organization Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), to which SPA belongs, said that a protest planned for Sunday would still go ahead, even after they were compelled to cancel their press conference.

Ahead of the marches set to take place in cities and town across the nation, the military warned that protest leaders would be punished over any "vandals" who caused property damage or blocked roads on Sunday.

Organizers took this as a veiled threat against the protestors as a whole. The military, however, has said that it does not oppose the marches.

After weeks of sit-ins outside military headquarters and repeated attempts to broker dialogue, it seemed on Saturday as if the army had accepted a proposal made by neighboring Ethiopia and the African Union, which the opposition had already tacitly agreed to.

es/bw (Reuters, AP)

