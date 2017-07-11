Sudan: Antony Blinken urges progress before US aid resumes

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday held separate calls with Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The US has yet to resume the $700 million (€623 million) in emergency assistance that it halted following October's military coup that ousted Hamdok.

On Sunday, after weeks of negotiations, Sudan's military leaders accepted a deal to reinstate Hamdok as prime minister.

What did the US say about aid to Sudan?

In reaction to the development, Blinken said he was "encouraged" by the deal.

However, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters a decision on the financial aid will be "predicated entirely on what happens in the coming hours and the coming days and the coming weeks."

"[Restoring Hamdok to power] is the first step," Price said. "It's not the last step. We must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path, and that starts with the reinstitution of the Prime Minister but it certainly doesn't end there."

Hamdok, who was removed from power on October 25, will now return to lead a technocratic government for a "transitional period" until elections can be held, though it remained unclear how much power the civilian government will actually have.

