Thick smoke rises above Khartoum, May 5
Two rival forces have been fighting for control of Sudan for nearly a monthImage: Ahmed Satti/Anadolu Agency/picture alliance
ConflictsSudan

Sudan: Airstrikes hit Khartoum despite scheduled talks

16 minutes ago

Airstrikes rocked the Sudanese capital even as the warring factions were preparing to continue talks in Saudi Arabia. Hundreds of people have died in the clashes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RJJo

Heavy fighting and airstrikes were reported in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, days after the warring parties pledged to allow aid into the country.

Battles raged in Khartoum and adjoining areas, as well as in Geneina in the Darfur region, with residents saying the fighting especially intensified Saturday compared to the last two days.

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Sudan's army, paramilitaries to meet for talks on Sunday 

Earlier in the week, Sudan's warring parties signed a pledge to protect civilians and restore basic supplies like food and electricity.

But they did not agree to a cease-fire to stop the fighting, saying that would be worked upon in future dialogue.

The representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces are scheduled to meet in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for talks on Sunday.

The US, UN and Saudi Arabia are brokering difficult talks between the representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, the two rival factions that have been fighting for nearly a month now.

Meanwhile, Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country's civil aviation authority said in a statement.

All flights except "humanitarian and evacuation flights" would remain barred from the airspace.

Half of million people fled Khartoum

The situation in Sudan has remained tense ever since fighting broke out on April 15, with previous cease-fires having done little to stop the fighting.

Some 700,000 people have been displaced internally, while half a million people have fled Khartoum alone, according to the UN.

More than 750 people have died and thousands have escaped to neighboring countries like Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Egypt and others.

 

Khartoum mother tells DW her story

rm/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Zelenskyy and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella climb a staircase in Rome with a military orchestra in the background

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Meloni, pope in Rome

Conflicts4 hours ago
