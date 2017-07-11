Sudan: Abdalla Hamdok resigns as prime minister

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from his role.

His resignation comes six weeks after he was reinstated as part of an agreement with the military that originally overthrew the government in October.

"I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister, and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to ... help it pass through what’s left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country," Hamdok said in a televised address.

