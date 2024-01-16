'Succession' and 'The Bear' rule the Emmy Awards

"Succession," and "The Bear" each won six honors at the latest edition of the Emmy Awards, dominating Hollywood’s TV accolades.

Two shows about bickering families dominated the 75th Emmy Awards, as media dynasty drama "Succession" and restaurant dramedy "The Bear" bagged six trophies each on Monday.

HBO's "Succession" won the coveted best drama prize for a third time for its fourth and final season. While the show's stars — Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen — won acting awards for their roles as part of the rich and powerful but dysfunctional Roy family.

The series also won in the categories of best writing and direction.

"It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it," creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family Image: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

"The Bear" was named best comedy at the US awards ceremony that took place in Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles.

The FX network dramedy tells the story of a talented chef, a contentious family and a struggling restaurant.

Three actors from the show — all first time nominees — won awards in acting categories.

Jeremy Allen White won best actor in a comedy while Ayo Edebiri scooped best supporting actress in a comedy and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the prize for supporting actor.

Netflix's "Beef" reigned in the limited series categories, for shows that run only for a single season, winning five titles including best limited series, writing and directing.

"Beef" leads Steven Yeun and Ali Wong became the first Asian Americans to win lead acting prizes, for their role as road-rage drivers mired in an escalating feud.

Coolidge wins again

Jennifer Coolidge, won her second supporting actress award for playing a wacky vacationer on dark-comedy drama "The White Lotus."

She took the opportunity to thank "all of the evil gays," referring to characters on the show involved in a murder plot.

Quinta Brunson won for best actress in a comedy for "Abbott Elementary."

"I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," Brunson said during her acceptance speech Image: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The first hour of the Hollywood television accolades — held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — also witnessed three Black women win major honors: Brunson, Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for "Dahmer _ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

"I want to thank me, for believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do!" Nash said.

Elton John joins elite EGOT ranks

Musician Elton John was elevated to the rare status of EGOT when he won an Emmy for "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium," that was streamed on Disney+

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - and only 19 people in history have won all four honors during their career.

The Emmys, television's equivalent of the Oscars, usually take place in September, but it was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

The theme of the latest awards was honoring TV history with several famous TV casts reunited on stage including stars from The Sopranos, Cheers, and All in the Family.

Host Anthony Anderson opened the show on a "Mr. Rogers" set and performed TV theme songs including "Good Times," and several cast reunions were spread throughout the duration of the ceremony.

"Oh wow, I told you we would beat John Oliver if he wasn't in our category," Trevor Noah joked in accepting the award for outstanding talk series. Image: Ashley Landis/AP/picture alliance

dvv/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)