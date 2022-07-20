 Successful sportswomen in films and series | All media content | DW | 12.08.2022

Culture

Successful sportswomen in films and series

Be it "I, Tonya" or "Million Dollar Baby," successful female athletes have been making their mark not just on the playing field.

  • Abbi Jacobson holds a baseball bat and takes a swing. In the background, you can see a catcher setting up to catch the ball if Jacobson misses

    Baseball — a man's game?

    Abbi Jacobson (right) co-created and stars in "A League of Their Own." The new Amazon Prime series is a TV adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name with new characters and storylines. It tells of how female baseball players in the first professional women's league in the US defied prejudice and convention and batted their way into the hearts of fans.

  • Young women dressed in football uniforms surround one of their team mates and help her drape a saree

    Defying conventions

    In soccer as well, many female players still encounter prejudices. In the British feel-good comedy "Bend It Like Beckham," (2002) 17-year-old Jess Bhamra, the daughter of British Indian Sikhs, has to convince her tradition-conscious family of her dream of one day becoming a professional soccer player. Just like her idol, former English professional footballer, David Beckham.

  • A man and a woman sit in a boxing ring. Both wear green hoodies

    Throwing punches

    Maggie Fitzgerald (right, played by Hillary Swank) also dreams of a professional career as a boxer in "Million Dollar Baby" (2017). She seeks out loner, Frankie Dunn (played by Clint Eastwood) to be her mentor although he was initially adamant about not training women. Swank won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in this visually stunning and intense film.

  • A woman and a man dressed in 1970s style tennis outfits hold up wooden tennis rackets and smile

    Battle of the sexes

    Tennis legend Billie Jean King faced much in her life. Rival Bobby Riggs challenged her to a "battle of the sexes" in 1973, as he believed women couldn't play tennis. King proved him wrong, and managed to get women the same prize money as men at the Grand Slam. In 2017, King's story was told in the film "The Battle of the Sexes." King was played by Emma Stone (left) and Riggs by Steve Carrell.

  • Filmstill of a dancer contrasted in light

    'What a feeling!'

    In the 1980s, Jennifer Beals wowed audiences in "Flashdance." The story tells of 19-year-old welder Alex, who toils in a factory by day and performs in dance clubs by night. Her dream was to be accepted into a ballet school. The title song "Flashdance...What a Feeling" won the Oscar for Best Song in 1984. But her dance moves were largely performed by her body-double, Frenchwoman Marine Jahan.

  • A woman dressed in a feathery outfit looks looks forlornly ahead

    Shattered dreams

    "Black Swan" (2010) is also about ballet. In contrast to "Flashdance," however, this production by Darren Aronofsky is rather disturbing. It shows the dark side of a sport in which young women in particular are pushed to their physical and psychological limits. Natalie Portman (pictured) played the pressured protagonist.

  • A blonde, curly-haired woman dressed in a fur lined jacket sits in a cafe and looks out into the distance with a questioning glance

    Resorting to violence

    "I, Tonya" (2017) tells the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding. She gained infamy for being involved in a plot to physically attack her competitor Nancy Kerrigan, who was a favorite to win the U.S. National Championships of 1994. Kerrigan was injured in the knee and was forced to drop out of the competiton, which Harding eventually won. Harding was later stripped of her title.

  • In a 1950s looking-setting, a woman and a man play chess while others look on

    Battle of the minds

    And what about the mental sport of chess? "The Queen's Gambit" (2020) tells the fictional story of an orphan girl who achieves fame and fortune thanks to her talent at chess. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and U.S. chess coach Bruce Pandolfini are showcased in this Netflix production.


