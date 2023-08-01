Successful Evangelizing - Revisiting Africa

We accompany a 92-year-old woman on a journey from Germany to Tanzania — a pilgrimage to the country of her birth and a revisiting of German Protestant missionary work in East Africa. Both Ruth Köhne’s father and her grandfather were sent out by the Berlin-based Protestant missionary society "Bethel” to Bukoba on Lake Victoria in what is now Tanzania.

There they ran a school, a music academy and vocational training institutions. It appears that the two pastors approached their work without colonialist prejudices. Ruth Köhne had great admiration for her father, who quickly mastered two local languages. In Bukoba he is still revered, and the local bishop keeps in touch with Ruth and her siblings. Bishop Keshomshara has repeatedly invited Ruth to visit the diocese, and now at the age of ninety-two she has decided to go. Following the story of Ruth’s father, Otto Hagena, through the memories of his now elderly daughter, our report focuses on German Protestant missionary activity in East Africa yesterday and today. Did the Church make mistakes in the past? How was missionary activity perceived by the local population? And what is the current situation in Kigarama? What remains of the missionaries’ ’legacy, and what are the challenges now facing the East African Church?