  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Religion

Successful Evangelizing - Revisiting Africa

January 8, 2023

We accompany a 92-year-old woman on a journey from Germany to Tanzania — a pilgrimage to the country of her birth and a revisiting of German Protestant missionary work in East Africa. Both Ruth Köhne’s father and her grandfather were sent out by the Berlin-based Protestant missionary society "Bethel” to Bukoba on Lake Victoria in what is now Tanzania.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lrp8

There they ran a school, a music academy and vocational training institutions. It appears that the two pastors approached their work without colonialist prejudices. Ruth Köhne had great admiration for her father, who quickly mastered two local languages. In Bukoba he is still revered, and the local bishop keeps in touch with Ruth and her siblings. Bishop Keshomshara has repeatedly invited Ruth to visit the diocese, and now at the age of ninety-two she has decided to go. Following the story of Ruth’s father, Otto Hagena, through the memories of his now elderly daughter, our report focuses on German Protestant missionary activity in East Africa yesterday and today. Did the Church make mistakes in the past? How was missionary activity perceived by the local population? And what is the current situation in Kigarama? What remains of the missionaries’ ’legacy, and what are the challenges now facing the East African Church?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters — The Church Program

What people build on, what gives them support and the values they hold: For many, that is a question of faith. Every first Sunday of the month DW's monthly feature on religion gives insights into matters of faith.

Go to show Faith Matters
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the military work at a camp left by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, outside the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023.

Brazil's state organs slam 'terrorist' pro-Bolsonaro riots

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A former MFDC fighter, chest bare, looks at the camera with a serious expression

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A crowd of people protesting in Lützerath

Activists in western Germany protest against coal mine

Activists in western Germany protest against coal mine

Nature and Environment6 hours ago02:29 min
More from Germany

Europe

A coast guard boat and two small rubber boats, filled with people in life vests and an aid worker with NGO Emergency Response Centre International in a yellow vest

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sara Khadem, without a headscarf, looks at a chessboard

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Sports22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

HealthJanuary 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

SocietyJanuary 8, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage