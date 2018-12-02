 Subway collision kills one, leaves dozens injured in Mexico City | News | DW | 11.03.2020

News

Subway collision kills one, leaves dozens injured in Mexico City

At least one person was killed and dozens injured when one subway train reversed into another in the Mexican capital. The Mexico City subway system is one of the largest and most traveled in the world.

Mexiko | U-Bahnen Unglück in Mexiko-Stadt (Reuters/Mexican Red Cross)

Two subway trains collided in Mexico, with one person killed and over 40, including the two drivers, injured in the crash which took place around midnight local time on Wednesday.

One of the trains had reversed into the other by accident, according to Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. The incident occured near the Tacubaya station in the west of the city.

Mexiko | U-Bahnen Unglück in Mexiko-Stadt (imago images/Agencia EFE/STR)

At least 41 people were injured in the collision, including both train drivers

Twenty-five people were treated for their injuries at the scene, while 16 were brought to local hospitals. Two of those injured were the train drivers.

Emergency workers were clearing debris for most of Wednesday, but local officials said they hoped the line would be back in service by Thursday morning. The chief of the metro system, Florencia Serrania, said that an international expert had been hired to review the cause of the crash and make recommendations for better practices.

Mexiko | U-Bahnen Unglück in Mexiko-Stadt (Getty Images/AFP/P. Pardo)

Metro director Florencia Serrania said that 'black boxes' from both trains were turned over to the city prosecutors

Serving a metropolis of some 20 million people, Mexico City public transit is one of the world's largest and most transited networks. Some 4.4 million people use it per day.

es/dj (AP, AFP)

