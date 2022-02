'The Lacemaker' (1977)

Isabelle Huppert's international breakthrough came at the age of 25, with her lead role in "The Lacemaker," by Claude Goretta. It earned her a BAFTA award for the most promising newcomer. In it, she portrays a modest girl who hooks up with a student while on holidays. But the boy later finds his girlfriend too reserved for his intellectual circle, and leaves her. She ends up in a mental hospital.