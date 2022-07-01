Subscribe to the DW Asia newsletter – Your weekly rundown of Asia's top stories

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Turkey's media watchdog has blocked access to DW's websites after demanding it apply for a license. The German public broadcaster says it plans to take legal action against the move.
Sri Lanka's president finally steps down. So what's next for the crisis-hit country. Plus, clashes in central China after banks block cash withdrawals. And why the Dalai Lama's home town can't shake a slump in tourism.
Chinese beer is finding more and more fans in Pakistan. Residents say the beer's high alcohol content and attractive packaging are drawing new consumers.
