 Stuttgart: Police probe ′unprecedented′ night of rioting | News | DW | 21.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Stuttgart: Police probe 'unprecedented' night of rioting

Police have said hundreds of people tore through the southwestern German city overnight, clashing with officers and looting shops. One regional politician described the violence as "civil war-like scenes."

Watch video 01:55

Rioters attack police, loot shops in Stuttgart

Police in Stuttgart have arrested 24 suspects over rioting and looting that erupted in the German city early Sunday morning.

Of those in custody, 12 are German citizens and at least seven of them are under the age of 18, said Vice President Thomas Berger. 

Speaking at a press conference, he told reporters the violence escalated at around midnight after officers began carrying out drug checks in Schlossplatz, the city's main square.

Police said hundreds of mainly young people who had gathered there started throwing stones and bottles at authorities, smashing patrol cars and breaking shop windows. They then tore through the main shopping district. 

Officers estimated that up to 500 people were involved in the unrest, which took several hours to bring under control.

Read more: Quarantined Göttingen residents attack police

'Unprecedented' violence

Police President Frank Lutz said the level of violence against officers was "unprecedented," adding that the city's police presence would be beefed up in the coming weeks to prevent the scenes from being repeated.  

"These are incredible events that have left me stunned, and that I've never experienced in all my 46 years of police service," he said.

A store window is smashed (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

Hundreds of partygoers ran riot, attacking police and plundering stores after smashing shop windows

He said police had ruled out any political motive for the violence, pointing instead to partying youths. 

Almost 300 police were deployed to the city, including around 100 reinforcements called in from other precincts. Some 19 officers were injured in the violence, Berger said. Forty shops were damaged and nine were looted.

Read more: Controversial Lenin statue unveiled in Germany's Gelsenkirchen

Investigation underway

Stuttgart police have set up a 40-person team to investigate the rioting, and they're appealing for any witnesses who may have footage or images from Sunday morning to come forward. 

"I want to be clear: What happened last night is not acceptable, a line was crossed," Stuttgart Mayor Fritz Kuhn said. "Stuttgart has never experienced this kind of attack on the police … this cannot happen again." 

Winfried Kretschmann, the premier of the state of Baden-Württemberg where Stuttgart is located, condemned "this brutal outbreak of violence."

"These acts against people and things are criminal actions that must be forcefully prosecuted and condemned," he added.

Sascha Binder, a regional politician from the center-left SDP, described the violence as "civil war-like scenes."

nm/mm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany: Mural honors victims of far-right Hanau shooting

A mural commemorating the victims of the Hanau shooting has been unveiled in Frankfurt. The memorial's unveiling comes four months after the racially motivated attack by a German right-wing extremist. (20.06.2020)  

Coronavirus: German slaughterhouse outbreak crosses 1,000

Officials in northwestern Germany insist the wider community is not yet at risk. But they complain that they've lost trust in the country's largest meat processing firm over delays in contacting staff. (20.06.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rioters attack police, loot shops in Stuttgart  

Related content

Deutschland Randale in Stuttgart mit Verletzten und Plünderungen

Germany: Riots and looting grip Stuttgart 21.06.2020

The southwestern German city has seen a night of rioting and looting, with several police officers injured as hundreds of people took to the city center. Police said the situation was "completely out of control."

Deutschland Demonstranten gegen rechte Gewalt nach Mord an Lübcke

Germany struggles to face its own police racism 05.06.2020

The killing of George Floyd in the US has put extra scrutiny on structural racism in the police. Activists in Germany are now renewing calls to address cases of police brutality in the force.

USA Atlanta | Tod George Floyd nach Polizeigewalt | Ausschreitungen & Protest

George Floyd killing: US cities deploy National Guard to quell riots 30.05.2020

Protests, some violent, have escalated across the United States with people angry at the killing in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd. Authorities in Minneapolis have vowed a stronger police presence.

Advertisement